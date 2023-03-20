THURSDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Boys Basketball
Julius E. Sprauve School 21, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 18: The Seagulls defeated the Blazers to win the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league championship.
Keano Scatlitte and A’Marleyu Joseph had nine points each for Sprauve School.
Tagh Bruley led Boschulte Middle with six points.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Boys Basketball
Julius E. Sprauve School 17, Ulla Muller Elementary School 15: The Seagulls edged past the Panthers in the semifinals of the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league tournament.
Keano Scatliffe led Sprauve School with eight points.
Kingston JnBaptiste had five points to lead Muller Elementary.
Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 22, Joseph A. Gomez Elementary School 21: The Blazers held off the Lions to win the second semifinal game in the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league tournament.
Dejani Lake had eight points for Boschulte Middle.
Shayne O’Neal led Gomez Elementary with 14 points.