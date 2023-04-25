MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
Antilles School 2, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 1: The Hurricanes scored in the second half to beat the Volts in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Antilles School (4-1-0, 12 points) and Virgin Islands Montessori (2-2-0, six points) had battled to a 1-all tie in the first half behind goals from the Hurricanes’ Christian Belcher in the 36th minute and the Volts’ Vinesh Naik in the 38th minute.
But Antilles School broke the tie in the second half on Averad Penn’s game-winning goal in the 76th minute.
Antilles School 14, Gifft Hill School 1: Bryce Richardson and Harrison Oriol both had “double hat tricks” as the Hurricanes routed the Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Richardson and Oriol scored six goals apiece for Antilles School, most of those coming in the second half after the Hurricanes had gone up 4-0 at the halftime break.
Harry Holmes and Cory Watkins also scored for Antilles School.
Gifft Hill School broke the shutout in the second half when River Coviello-Dejournette scored on an assist by Olivia Nicholas.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Soccer
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 5, Gifft Hill School 2: The Volts took a three-goal lead early in beating the Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Dean Ritter and Lucas Gerscovich had two goals each in the first half as Virgin Islands Montessori raced to a 4-1 halftime lead.
Milo Guannel added an insurance goal for the Volts in the second half.
Knox Stone scored both of Gifft Hill School’s goals.