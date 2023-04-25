Antilles v Montessori soccer

Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy goalkeeper Gavin Johnson, second from left, rolls the ball out to a teammate after making a save during Monday’s St. Thomas-St. John IAA varsity soccer match against Antilles School.

Antilles v Montessori soccer

 Daily News photo by NICK HEINENMAN

MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer

Antilles School 2, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 1: The Hurricanes scored in the second half to beat the Volts in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.