THURSDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball Antilles Invitational
Antilles School 53, Central High School 39: The Hurricanes pulled away from the Caribs in the second quarter, then put their upset win away in the fourth quarter in the Antilles School Varsity Basketball Invitational tournament.
Tied 12-all after the first quarter, Antilles School outscored Central High 13-6 for a 25-18 halftime lead. The Hurricanes then outscored the Caribs 14-7 in the fourth quarter.
Trevor Prince scored 13 points and Lorenz Penn and Julien Loewenstein added 12 points each for Antilles School.
Zamouy Swanston had 11 points and Jalen Greenidge 10 points for Central High.
Charlotte Amalie High School 51, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 44: The Hawks overcame an early deficit to defeat the Devil Rays in their opening game in the Antilles School Varsity Basketball Invitational tournament.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High led 14-10 after the first quarter, but Charlotte Amalie High outscored the Devil Rays 29-17 over the second and third quarters to go up 39-31 entering the fourth quarter.
Kirabo Stephens scored a game-high 16 points and Sha’nai France added 12 points for the Hawks.
Vern Frett had 14 points to lead Ivanna Eudora Kean High, with Jayden Dixie scoring 12 points.
Charlotte Amalie High School 50, All Saints Cathedral School 25: The Hawks used a big first half to build a double-digit lead over the Vikings, then cruised to a win their second game of the day in the Antilles School Varsity Basketball Invitational tournament.
Charlotte Amalie High jumped out to a 29-13 lead at the halftime break, then outscored All Saints Cathedral 21-12 over the final two quarters.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams.
Varsity Girls Basketball Antilles Invitational
Central High School 21, Antilles School 19: The Lady Caribs overcame a second-quarter shutout to fend off the Lady Hurricanes’ upset bid in their opening game in the Antilles School Varsity Basketball Invitational tournament.
The second-quarter shutout allowed Antilles School to take an 8-5 halftime lead, but Central High outscored the Lady Hurricanes 16-11 in the second half to take the win.
A’Nesha Deterville scored a game-high 15 points for the Lady Caribs.
Eliana Walters and C’Orna Greene had six points each for Antilles School.
Charlotte Amalie High School 29, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 23: The Lady Hawks pulled ahead of the Lady Devil Rays in the first half in taking their opening game in the Antilles School Varsity Basketball Invitational tournament.
Ahead 8-7 after the first quarter, Charlotte Amalie High outscored their St. Thomas rival 11-2 in the second quarter for a 19-9 halftime lead.
Jahnesha Gomez scored a game-high 15 points and Yemelie Santana added eight points for the Lady Hawks.
Krystal Eddy had 10 points and Jada Isaac added nine points for the Lady Devil Rays.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Central High School 13, John H. Woodson Junior High School 10: The Lady Caribs pulled away in the second half to beat the Lady Warriors in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Down 4-3 at the halftime break, Central High outscored Woodson Junior High 10-6 over the final two quarters.
Shonice Pilgrim scored six points and Demirah Morse added four points for the Lady Caribs.
No information was available on the Lady Warriors’ leading scorers.
Elementary Boys Basketball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 21, Church of God Holiness Academy 9: The Lions held Church of God scoreless for two quarters, helping them overcome an early deficit in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Down 5-3 after the first quarter, Muckle Elementary blanked Church of God in the second quarter to tie the game at 5-all at halftime.
Then, after pulling ahead 10-9 after three quarters, the Lions shut Church of God out again in the fourth quarter in pushing their lead to double figures.
Adrian Abraham scored a game-high 10 points and Kymani Springer added five points for Muckle Elementary.
Nemelo Camacho led Church of God with seven points.
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 33, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 9: The Blazers pulled away early to beat the Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Andrews Elementary led 18-1 after the first two quarters, then outscored Larsen K-8 School 15-8 in the second half.
Jose Herrera and Elijah Godfrey had six points each for the Blazers.
Kymani Christian led the Dolphins with four points.
Elementary Girls Basketball
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 14, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2: The Lady Blazers routed the Lady Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Jniyah Hodge scored a game-high nine points for Andrews Elementary.
K’Maya Dacy had two points for Larsen K-8 School.
— Daily News Staff