THURSDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Good Hope Country Day School 30, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 27: The Panthers pulled ahead early and stayed out front to top the Hurricanes in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game
Good Hope Country Day led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter and 14-10 at the half, but didn’t stretch its lead over Gardine K-8 School until the fourth quarter.
Vedont Mittal and Daryan Jeula May scored seven points each to lead the Panthers, Aiden Ferreirs adding six points and Y’zell Bengoa had five points.
Thadjoni Gibbs made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 17 points for the Hurricanes.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Central High School 12, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 9: The Lady Caribs held off a second-half rally to top the Lady Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Central High led 6-3 at the half in the low-scoring game, only to see Larsen K-8 School pull within 6-5 entering the fourth quarter. However, the Lady Caribs held on for the win.
Denirah Nurse scored four points and Keziah Bernier had three points to lead Central High.
Kameryn Padgett and Justice Kodran scored four points each for the Lady Dolphins.
Elementary Boys Basketball
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 31, Richardo Richards Elementary School 13: The Blazers used a big second quarter to take command, then their defense held the Strawberries in check to win their St. Croix IAA league game.
Tied 3-3 at the end of the first quarter, Andrews Elementary outscored Richards Elementary 11-3 in the second quarter to take a 14-6 halftime lead. The Blazers then held the Strawberries to seven points in the second half.
No other information was available on the game.
Good Hope Country Day School 16, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 14: The Panthers edged past the Dolphins to win their St. Croix IAA league game.
No other information was available on the game.
Church of God Holiness Academy 16, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 13: Church of God downed the Marlins in their St. Croix IAA league game.
No other information was available on the game.
Elementary Girls Basketball
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 12, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 0: The Lady Blazers held the Lady Strawberries scoreless in winning their St. Croix IAA league game.
Nayelie Navarro scored a game-high six points to lead Andrews Elementary, with Jniyah Hodge adding four points and J’zahria Osorio had two points.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Boys Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 72, Free Will Baptist Christian School 3: Woodson Junior High had a near shutout in routing Free Will Baptist in its St. Croix IAA league game.
Woodson Junior High led 21-0 after the first quarter, 40-0 at the halftime break and 52-3 entering the final quarter.
Micaiah James led three players in double figures for Woodson Junior High with a game-high 19 points. Jasheem Charles added 14 points and Rubio Heywood III had 10 points.
Iaish James had two points and Rymani John added one point for Free Will Baptist.