THURSDAY’S RESULTS Cross Country
The results of the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league meet:
• Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Jaden Stapelton won the two-mile varsity boys race in 16 minutes, 22 seconds. Ethan Farrell of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School was second in 17:09, with Jack Oram of Antilles School third in 17:19.
• Deloion Samuel of Ivanna Eudora Kean High won the two-mile varsity girls race in 25:19.
• Zion Baptiste of Seventh-day Adventist School won the 1.5-mile junior varsity boys race in 10:55. Antilles School’s Christopher Bellew was second in 11:06, with All Saints Cathedral School’s Edward Foerstel third in 12:08.
• Antilles School’s Valorie Gore won the 1.5-mile junior varsity girls race in 12:27. Seventh-day Adventist’s Marcia Bastian was second in 13:16, with Ss. Peter and Paul’s Dayana Esprit third in 13:39.
• Gifft Hill School’s Kallen Payne won the 1.5-mile middle school boys race in 11:15. Antilles School’s Alejandro Rosario was second in 11:18, with Gifft Hill’s Cooper Olson third in 12:09.
• Gifft Hill’s Elizabeth Ferrel won the 1.5-mile middle school girls race in 11:54. Addelita Cancryn Junior High School’s Haile Olivacce and Alyson Montanto were second (12:31) and third (14:43), respectively.
• Antilles School’s Kolin Sammy won the one-mile elementary boys race in 6:23. Calvary Christian School’s Jarien Roberts was second in 7:06, with Gifft Hill’s Colt Smith third in 7:10.
• Memorial Moravian School’s Shayla Diallo won the one-mile elementary girls race in 7:38. Antilles School’s Annabel Boschulte was second in 7:54, with Gifft Hill’s Jayla Williams third in 8:11.
Varsity Flag Football
Educational Complex High School 8, Central High School 2: The Barracudas scored the game’s only touchdown to beat the Caribs in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Joshua Rodriguez ran for the game’s only score, as well as the two-point conversion, for Educational Complex High. Central High’s only points came off a safety.
Middle School Boys Volleyball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2, John H. Woodson Junior High School 0: The Dolphins downed the Warriors in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA match, 25-12 and 25-18.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 2, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 0: The Lady Warriors beat the Lady Dolphins in two sets in their St. Croix IAA match, 25-15 and 25-11.
Elementary Flag Football
Lew Muckle Elementary School 20, CJM Home School 18: The Lions make a two-point conversion for the winning edge over the Bulls in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Nehmara Allen caught two touchdown passes and Reaquan Liburd caught a TD pass for Muckle Elementary. But it was Allen’s two-point conversion that was the difference.
Zidane Burke ran for three touchdowns for CJM Home School.
Ricardo Richards Elementary School 18, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 6: Richards Elementary defeated the Marlins in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Augustine Christian ran for two touchdowns and Randy Lockhart ran for one TD for Richards Elementary.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Cross Country
The results from the St. Croix IAA league cross country meet at the Negro Bay Cross Country Course:
• Central High School’s Brandon Springer won the two-mile varsity boys race in 15 minutes, 45.39 seconds. Teammate Jeremiah Nurse was second in 19:44.68.
• Jayda Browne led a Central High sweep in the two-mile varsity girls race in 22:24.04. K’Yara Simon was second in 24:32.36, with Bry’Nice Berley third in 27:28.50.
• Good Hope Country Day School’s Nathan Langley led a sweep in the two-mile junior varsity boys race in 12:25.82. Vedant Mittal was second in 13:59.62, with Quinn Sayre third in 15:08.74.
• Central High’s Naomi Crawford won the two-mile junior varsity girls race in 18:03.24. Good Hope Country Day’s Kennedy James was second in 18:39.20 and Ashleigh Benjamin third in 26:34.55.
• David Morton of John H. Woodson Junior High School won the two-mile middle school boys race in 13:48.08. Good Hope Country Day’s Maliek Southwell was second in 16:23.74, and Free Will Baptist’s Taj Alexander was third in 17:57.62.
• Free Will Baptist Christian School’s Aminah Prasad won the two-mile middle school girls race in 15:45.79, with sister Safiya Prasad second in 16:39.56. Woodson Junior High’s Makayla Walcott was third in 17:39.31.
• Good Hope Country Day’s Kolebert Feda won the one-mile elementary boys race in 6:50.83. Teammate Ridley Smith was second in 6Z:58.92, with Church of God Holiness Academy’s Charles Golphin III third in 7:13.50.
• Alfredo Andrews Elementary School’s J’Zharia Osario won the one-mile elementary girls race in 8:41.54. Good Hope Country Day’s Charlise Morris was second in 8:50.60, with Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School’s Diamond Frazer third in 8:58.63.
