THURSDAY’S RESULTS Cross Country
The results of the third St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association cross country meet, held along the St. Thomas waterfront in downtown Charlotte Amalie:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS Cross Country
The results of the third St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association cross country meet, held along the St. Thomas waterfront in downtown Charlotte Amalie:
Varsity boys: Jaden Stapelton of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School won the two-mile race in 14 minutes, 5 seconds, finishing seven seconds ahead of Antilles School’s Jack Oram (14:12). Kean High’s Quemaine Bell was third in 14:54.
Varsity girls: Kean High’s Delion Samuel won the two-mile race in 22:27. Nasicha Cardin of Seventh-day Adventist School finished second in 26:15.
Junior varsity boys: Zion Baptiste of Seventh-day Adventist School won the 1.5-mile race in 10:48, finishing 10 seconds ahead of Antilles School’s Christopher Bellow (10:58). Jaden Richardson of All Saints Cathedral School was third in 11:35.
Junior varsity girls: Antilles School’s Valorie Gore won the 1.5-mile race in 11:47. Marcia Bastian of Seventh-Day Adventist School was second in 14:40.
Middle school boys: Tyler Clark of Memorial Moravian School won the 1.5-mile race in 11:35.5, edging out Antilles School’s Alejandro Rosario by 0.3 seconds in a dash to the finish (11:35.8). Calvary Christian Academy’s Jahmai Bryan was third in 12:57.
Middle school girls: Addelita Cancryn Intermediate and Junior High School swept the top three spots in the 1.5-mile race, win by Haile Olivacce in 11:59. Alyson Monsanto was second in 14:41, with Shahara Garcia third in 15:58.
Elementary boys: Antilles School’s Kolin Sammy won the one-mile race in 6:23. Calvary Christian’s Jarien Roberts was second in 6:54, with Antilles School’s Maxwell Nicholas third in 7:13.
Elementary girls: Antilles School’s Annabel Boschulte won the one-mile race in 7:48. All Saints Cathedral’s Nyla Vanterpool finished second in 8:10, with Antilles School’s Cayenne Boschulte third in 8:31.
Elementary Flag Football
Lew Muckle Elementary School 26, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 24: A two-point conversion was the difference in the Lions topping the Marlins in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at the Good Hope Country Day School field.
Kay’mani Williams had two touchdowns — rushing for one score, and catching a pass for the second — as well as the winning two-point conversion for Muckle Elementary. Taariq Alexander and Reaquan Liberd each ran for one touchdown for the Lions.
Mikhylei Christian and Ah’kari Gumbs each ran for two touchdowns for Markoe Elementary.
— Daily News Staff