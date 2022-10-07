THURSDAY’S RESULTS Cross Country
After a week’s delay due to weather, the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association held its first cross country meet of the 2022 season — the association’s first meet in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The results from Thursday’s races:
• Jack Oram of Antilles School won the two-mile varsity boys race in 14 minutes, 50 seconds. He finished nearly two minutes ahead of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School teammates Jaden Stapelton (16:31) and Quemaine Bell (16:32).
• Katherine Fletcher of St. John’s Gifft Hill School won the two-mile varsity girls race in 17 minutes even.
• Zion Baptiste of Seventh Day Adventist School won the 1.5-mile junior varsity boys race in 11:17. All Saints Cathedral School’s Jaden Richardson was second in 12:29, with Eudora Kean High’s L’Rynzo Abraham third in 12:46.
• All Saints Cathedral’s Bella Lima won the 1.5-mile junior varsity girls race in 13:20. Seventh Day Adventist’s Marcia Bastian was second in 15:39.
• Gifft Hill School’s Cooper Owen won the 1.5-mile middle school boys race in 11:55. All Saints Cathedral’s Naitik Jhavwar was second in 14:16, with Memorial Moravian School’s Tyler Clark third in 14:36.
• Gifft Hill School’s Kallen Payne won the 1.5-mile middle school girls race in 12:24. Addelita Cancryn Junior High School teammates Haile Olivacce (13:15) and Alyson Monsanto (14:47) were second and third.
• Antilles School’s Maxwell Nicholas won the one-mile elementary boys race in 7:05, just ahead of Gifft Hill School’s Colt Smith (7:30) and Memorial Moravian School’s Alexus Gumbs (7:49).
• Memorial Moravian School’s Shayla Diallo won the one-mile elementary girls race in 8:07 in the closest race of the day, beating Gifft Hill School’s Jayla Williams by two seconds. Antilles School’s Kailani Brown was third in 8:20.
Varsity Flag Football
Good Hope Country Day School 20, Central High School 6: The Panthers defeated the Caribs in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at the Central High field.
Jacques Dongar ran for one touchdown and Cole Sommer and Michael Atwell both caught TD passes for Good Hope Country Day, which also got a two-point conversion from Michael Atwell.
Nazir Saldana had Central High’s lone touchdown.
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 2, Gifft Hill School 1: The Lady Jaguars needed three sets to defeat the Lady Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match on St. John.
Gifft Hill School (2-2) won the opening set 25-21, but Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3) posted its first match win of the season by taking the next two sets, 25-15 and 15-13.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Boys Volleyball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 1: The Bulldogs beat the Dolphins in a third-set tiebreaker in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Larsen K-8 School won the opening set 25-14, but Gardine K-8 School tied the match with a 25-21 win in the second set. But things went the Bulldogs’ way in the third set, winning 15-8.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 2, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 0: The Lady Dolphins downed the Lady Bulldogs in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Gardine K-8 School won the match by scores of 25-20 and 25-22 over Larsen K-8 School.
Gifft Hill School 2, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 0: The Lady Barracudas beat the Lady Volts in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match on St. John.
Gifft Hill School (2-1) won by scores of 25-15 and 25-21 over Virgin Islands Montessori (1-3).
Good Hope Country Day School 2, John H. Woodson Junior High School 0: The Lady Panthers took down the Lady Warriors in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day won by scores of 25-22 and 25-20 over Woodson Junior High.
Antilles School Hurricanes 2, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 0: The Hurricanes defeated the Lady Blazers in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
The Hurricanes (3-0) won the match by scores of 25-13 and 25-14 over Boschulte Middle (1-3).
Antilles School Canes 2, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 0: The Canes swept both sets from the Lady Blazers in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
The Canes (2-1) won the match by scores of 25-11 and 25-8 over Boschulte Middle (1-4).
Elementary Flag Football
Eulalie Rivera K-8 School 42, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 14: The Rams rolled past the Bulldogs in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Good Hope Country Day School field.
Mikai Matthew had two touchdowns and a two-point conversion for Rivera K-8 School. A’kwany Weekes also had two touchdowns, Nykeem Eddy had a touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions, and Z’kaijah Degrasse had a touchdown.
Romeo Encarnacion had two touchdown runs and Dunnte Wiltshire had a two-point conversion for Larsen K-8 School.
CJM Home School 20, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 12: The Home Schoolers downed the Marlins in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Good Hope Country Day field.
Zidane Burke ran for two touchdowns and Kaiden Castillo added a rushing touchdown for CJM Home School, which also got a two-point conversion from Shawn Webster.
Mikhylei Christian ran for two touchdowns for Markoe Elementary.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Central High School 3, Good Hope Country Day School 1: The Caribs battled back from dropping the first set to beat the Panthers in four sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day won the first set 25-21, but Central High won the next three sets 25-19, 25-21 and 25-21 to take the match.
Ricardo Caleb had seven blocks and 10 kills for the Caribs, while Kanin Wathey added 23 service points and five kills.
No information was available on the leaders for the Panthers.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Central High School 3, Good Hope Country Day School 1: The Lady Caribs overcame an opening-set loss to beat the Lady Panthers in four sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day took the opening set 25-23, but Central High took the next three sets to claim the match by scores of 26-24, 25-10 and 25-19.
Anisha Deterville led the Lady Caribs with 26 service points and seven kills.
No information was available on the leaders for the Lady Panthers.
Middle School Flag Football
Good Hope Country Day School 16, CJM Home School 6: The Panthers defeated the Home Schoolers in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Educational Complex High School field.
Paul Giordsno ran for two touchdowns, and Croix Benton-Huggins and Colson Lubelt both added two-point conversion runs for Good Hope Country Day.
Jah’Dai Richards had a touchdown run for CJM Home School.