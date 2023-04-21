THURSDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Volts shut out the Vikings in winning their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Amerie Carty and Christopher Griffire both scored in the first half in staking Virgin Islands Montessori to a 2-0 halftime lead, and Jaheer Germain added an insurance goal in the second half.
Carty put the Volts in the lead with his goal in the 11th minute, and Griffire doubled V.I. Montessori’s margin with his score in the 36th minute.
Germain then capped the Volts’ win with his goal in the 72nd minute.
Charlotte Amalie High School 7, Antilles School 4: The Hawks broke open a 4-all tie with three unanswered goals in the second half to beat the Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Allende Rosier had a “hat trick plus,” scoring four goals for Charlotte Amalie High. Kensley Eugene added two goals and Bendy Omilus also had a goal for the Hawks.
Christian Belcher had two goals for Antilles School, with Quinn Scott and Averad Penn adding one goal each.
Free Will Baptist 0, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Panthers and Warriors battled to a scoreless tie in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Soccer
Church of God Holiness Academy “A” 2, John H. Woodson Junior High School 2: Church of God Holiness and Woodson Junior High came away with a tie in their St. Croix IAA league match.
No information was available on the goal scorers for either team in the match.
Elementary School Soccer
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 5, Antilles School Grey 2: The Volts pulled away in the second half to beat the Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Lachlan Wilson and Lucas Gerscovich had two goals each for Virgin Islands Montessori, with Finn Hodgins adding a goal.
Gerescovich’s first goal set up the Volts for a 1-all halftime tie. He added his second goal in the second half, with Wilson putting in both of his goals and Hodgins also scoring in the second half as V.I. Montessori outscored Antilles School 4-1 in the period.
No information was available on the goal scorers for the Hurricanes.
Ulla Muller Elementary School 7, Gifft Hill School 3: The Panthers routed the Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Thamenzy Bonne Annee had five goals for Muller Elementary, four coming in the first half, with Anderson Danger adding two goals in the second half.
Knox Stone scored two goals for Gifft Hill School, with McCall Forgarty adding a goal.
— Daily News Staff