THURSDAY’S RESULTS St. Croix IAA Playoffs Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 63, Educational Complex High School 37: The Caribs rolled into the finals of the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs with their semifinal win over the Barracudas.
Central High will now face Good Hope Country Day School on Saturday in the championship game at the Central High gymnasium.
The Caribs built a 28-18 lead at the halftime break, then outscored the Barracudas 35-19 over the final two quarters.
Emmanuel George scored a game-high 22 points and Mark Prince added 14 points for Central High.
Jared Brown and Khamoi Lockhart had 12 points each for Educational Complex High.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Good Hope Country Day School 50, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 45: The Panthers topped the Dolphins in their semifinal game in the St. Croix IAA playoffs.
Good Hope Country Day will now face top-seeded John H. Woodson Junior High School in Saturday’s championship game.
No other information was available on the game.
Elementary Boys Basketball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 31, Church of God Holiness Academy 14: The Lions pulled away from Church of God in the fourth quarter to advance to the finals in the St. Croix IAA playoffs.
Ahead 13-8 after three quarters, Muckle Elementary — the tournament’s top seed — put the win away by outscoring Church of God 18-6 in the fourth quarter.
Adrian Abraham scored 10 points, Najai Melendez added eight points and Kymari Springer had six points for the Lions.
Azani Christopher had six points and Demecio Camacho added five points for Church of God.
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 17, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 13: The second-seeded Blazers pulled away in the second half to top the Strawberries and advance to Saturday’s St. Croix IAA championship game.
Andrews Elementary led 7-6 at the halftime break, then outscored Richards Elementary 10-7 over the final two quarters.
Amani Lee scored seven points, Jose Herrera had six points and Ajahni Lee added four points for the Blazers.
No information was available on the leading scorers for the Strawberries.
Elementary Girls Basketball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 21, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 2: The Lady Lions turned up their defense to beat the Lady Hurricanes in the semifinals of the St. Croix IAA playoffs.
Muckle Elementary shut out Gardine K-8 School for three quarters, not allowing the Lady Hurricanes to score until the fourth quarter. That allowed the Lady Lions to turn a 2-0 halftime lead into an 8-0 margin entering the final period.
Kamira Young made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 10 points for top-seeded Muckle Elementary, with Neh’more Allen adding nine points.
Tiana Stevens led Gardine K-8 School with two points.
Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 2, Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 1: The Lady Marlins scored their lone points in the fourth quarter to pull out a win over the Lady Blazers and advance to the St. Croix IAA playoff finals.
Andrews Elementary held its 1-0 lead through three quarters until Z’Nyllah Christiansen made the game’s lone field goal for second-seeded Markoe Elementary in the final period.
J’Zahira Osorio scored the lone point off a free throw for the Lady Blazers.