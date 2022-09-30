THURSDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Central High School 6, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Caribs pulled out a close victory over the Panthers in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at the Central High field.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Central High School 6, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Caribs pulled out a close victory over the Panthers in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at the Central High field.
The game’s lone score came on a touchdown pass from Central High quarterback Patrick Sullivan to Nazir Saldana.
Junior Varsity Boys Volleyball
Good Hope Country Day School 2, Central High School 1: The Panthers overcame losing the opening set to beat the Caribs in three sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Central High won the first set 25-19, but Good Hope Country Day took the next two sets and the match by scores of 25-21 and 15-12.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 2, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 0: The Lady Volts took both sets in winning their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match from the Lady Blazers.
Virgin Islands Montessori won over Boschulte Middle by scores of 25-7 and 25-17.
No other information was available on the match.
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 2, Free Will Baptist Christian School 1: The Lady Bulldogs needed a tiebreaker set to beat the Lady Warriors in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Free Will Baptist won the opening set 25-23, but Gardine K-8 School took the second set 25-18 to force a tiebreaker, won by the Lady Bulldogs 15-7.
No other information was available on the match.
Good Hope Country Day School 2, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 0: The Lady Panthers won both sets against the Lady Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day won by scores of 25-15 and 25-17.
No other information was available on the match.
Elementary Flag Football
Ricardo Richards Elementary School 40, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 36: Ricardo Richards Elementary won in a slugfest over the Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Good Hope Country Day School field.
Augustine Christian ran for two touchdowns and added an interception return for a score on defense for Richards Elementary. Gregory Williams, Jah’zai Shervington and Jose Ponce III each ran for a touchdown.
Romeo Encarnacion ran for four touchdowns for Larsen K-8 School, with Jesai Lake and Aiden Knight each catching a touchdown pass.
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 16, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 12: The Blazers pulled out a close win over the Marlins in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Good Hope Country Day School field.
Amani Lee accounted for both of Alfredo Andrews Elementary’s touchdowns, as well as a two-point conversion. The Blazers’ defense also contributed a safety.
Jordan Eleonora and Mikhylei Christian each had a touchdown for Claude O. Markoe Elementary.
— Daily News Staff