THURSDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Antilles School 44, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 27: The Hurricanes bolted out to an early double-digit lead over the Volts in winning their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association game.
Antilles School led 13-3 after the first quarter, 21-9 at the halftime break and 33-16 heading into the final period over Virgin Islands Montessori.
Jeffrey Boschulte scored a game-high 10 points for the Hurricanes, with Matthew Meyers adding eight points and Dimitri James had seven points.
James Boschulte had seven points and Seyande Smith scored six points for the Volts.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 41, Virgin Islands Montessori School 29: The Blazers rallied in the second half to defeat the Volts in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Boschulte Middle led 14-5 after the first quarter, but Virgin Islands Montessori rallied for a 17-16 halftime lead. However, the Blazers outscored the Volts 25-12 over the final two quarters to pull away.
Trevonte Richards scored 15 points and Anerae Mason added 12 points for Boschulte Middle.
Mason Gardner made three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Virgin Islands Montessori, with Te’Mhami Joseph adding 12 points.