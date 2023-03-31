THURSDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
All Saints Cathedral School 2, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 1: Ethan Smith’s score late in the second half lifted the Vikings over the Jaguars in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league opener at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field.
Gabriel King had given All Saints Cathedral (1-0) a 1-0 halftime lead with his goal, but Ss. Peter and Paul (0-2) got the equalizer from Thomas Christian on a penalty kick in the second half.
However, with less than five minutes remaining, Smith put the Vikings back on top to stay with his game winner.
Up next: League play continues Saturday when Charlotte Amalie High School opens its season against All Saints Cathedral at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High field. Game time is 4 p.m.
Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 5, Antilles School 1: Nimchy Pompee had a hat trick as the Blazers routed the Hurricanes in the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league opener.
Pompee scored twice in the first half (in the 22nd and 33rd minutes) and Jordanie Meriser added a goal in the 20th minute as Boschulte Middle School (1-0) built a 3-0 halftime lead.
Dimitri St. Paul scored in the 35th minute to open the second half for the Blazers, and Pompee added his third goal in the 69th minute.
Antilles School (0-1) broke the shutout in the second half on Harrison Oriel’s penalty kick goal.
In the report that appeared in Wednesday’s edition of The Daily News, incorrect information was given on who scored during the Antilles School vs. Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School varsity soccer match held Tuesday.
Sahar Mohanani scored the first goal of the match for the Hurricanes, while Quinn Scott finished with two goals.