THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Varsity Boys Volleyball
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 3, Gifft Hill School 0: The Jaguars won three close sets over the Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Ss. Peter and Paul won the match by scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-23 over Gifft Hill School.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School 3, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 1: The Hurricanes needed four sets to top the Volts in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Antilles School won the first two sets by scores of 25-14 and 25-23, but V.I. Montessori rallied to claim the third set 25-22. However, the deciding set went to the Hurricanes 25-20.
No other information was available on the match.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 3, Gifft Hill School 0: The Lady Devil Rays defeated the Lady Barracudas in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High won the match by scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 26-24 over Gifft Hill School.
No other information was available on the match.
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Lady Hawks won in straight sets over the Lady Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Charlotte Amalie High won the match by scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-16 over All Saints Cathedral.
No other information was available on the match.
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Charlotte Amalie High School 2, Gifft Hill School 1: The Lady Hawks rallied from an opening-set loss to beat the Lady Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Gifft Hill School won the first set 25-22, but Charlotte Amalie High won the next two sets and the match by scores of 25-15 and 15-9.
No other information was available on the match.
Elementary Softball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 14, Free Will Baptist Christian School 0: Chalaya Nielsen threw a one-hit shutout as the Lady Lions won their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association season opener against the Lady Warriors.
Nielsen got the win for Muckle Elementary, which got to Free Will Baptist pitcher Aria Jones, who took the loss, for five hits.
A’Kalirah Christopher went 2 for 2 to lead the Lady Lions. Solange Sage, Kamara Young and O’Knaiyah Williams had one hit each.
Denae Jenkins had the lone hit for the Lady Warriors.
Daily News Staff