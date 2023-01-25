TUESDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 11, Central High School 7: The Lady Warriors shut out the Lady Caribs over two quarters and rallied from an early deficit to win their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Central High led 5-4 at the end of the first quarter, but Woodson Junior High held the Lady Caribs scoreless over the second and third quarters. The Lady Warriors then outscored Central High 7-2 in the second half to take the lead and the game.
No other information was available on the game.
Elementary Girls Basketball
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 12, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 7: The Lady Hurricanes shut out the Lady Dolphins in the second half en route to winning their St. Croix IAA league game.
Gardine K-8 School had built a 10-7 lead at the halftime break, then held Larsen K-8 School scoreless over the third and fourth quarters.
Maricia Liburd hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with six points for the Lady Hurricanes, with Rianna Williams adding four points and Antoniqua Williams two points.
Kameryn Padgett led the Lady Dolphins with five points, with Justice Kodran adding two points.
MONDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Boys Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 74, Good Hope Country Day School 20: The Warriors rode a big first quarter to a big double-digit lead over the Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Woodson Junior High outscored Good Hope Country Day 28-4 in the first quarter, although the Panthers made up some ground in the second quarter and only trailed 35-16 at the half. But the Warriors dominated the second half, outscoring Good Hope Country Day 39-4 over the final two quarters.
Jahsheem Charles scored a game-high 17 points, Haneet Bohar made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and Miciaih Jones added 10 points for Woodson Junior High.
Isaiah Delonde led the Panthers with six points, with Colson Lubett adding five points.