TUESDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 35, Good Hope Country Day School 26: The Hurricanes pulled away in the second half to beat the Panthers in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Ahead 14-11 at the halftime break, Gardine K-8 School outscored Good Hope Country Day 21-15 over the final two quarters.
Craige Rawlins Jr. made four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points for the Hurricanes, with Amare Frorup adding seven points.
Omar Hamed and Daryan Jewele-May had seven points each and Jaiden De Costa added six points for the Panthers.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Julius E. Sprauve School 38, Antilles School 19: The Seagulls pulled ahead in the first half en route to defeating the Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
After leading just 5-4 at the end of the first quarter, Sprauve School pulled out to a 21-10 lead at the halftime break.
Cameron Hill scored a game-high 12 points, Ke’Andre Scatliffe added nine points and Kelan Brathwaite had eight points for the Seagulls.
Segev Griffith had five points and Dion Parson and Bryce Richardson added four points each for Antilles School.
John H. Woodson Junior High School 69, Good Hope Country Day School 26: The Warriors put on a dominating performance to beat the Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Woodson Junior High led 28-6 at the halftime, then nearly doubled its margin by outscoring Good Hope Country Day 41-20 over the final two quarters.
Micaiah Jones made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points for the Warriors. Rubio Heywood III added 15 points and Haneef Bahar had 14 points.
No information was available on the Panthers’ leading scorers.
Middle School Girls Basketball
Antilles School 15, Julius E. Sprauve School 11: The Lady Hurricanes used a big second quarter to beat the Lady Seagulls in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Up just 3-2 after the first quarter, Antilles School outscored Sprauve School 8-4 in the second quarter for an 11-6 halftime lead.
Akiah Hughes-Williams scored six points and Analia Brown had four points for the Lady Hurricanes.
Dejanae Brathwaite had three points to lead the Lady Seagulls.
Elementary Girls Basketball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 17, Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 4: The Lady Lions held the Lady Blazers scoreless for two quarters in winning their St. Croix IAA league game.
Muckle Elementary outscored Andrews Elementary 13-2 in the first half, then held the Lady Blazers to just two points over the final two quarters.
Neh’Mara Allen scored a game-high 10 points and Kamira Young added five points for the Lady Lions.
Allaya Clarke and Jniyah Hodge had two points each for Andrews Elementary.
MONDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Boys Basketball
Good Hope Country Day School 23, Free Will Baptist Christian School 13: The Panthers raced out to a big halftime lead, then coasted past the Warriors in winning their St. Croix IAA league game.
Good Hope Country Day led 11-0 at the end of the first quarter and 20-4 at the halftime break, but managed just four points in the second half against Free Will Baptist.
Isaiah Delande scored eight points to lead the Panthers.
Colsen Iabelt and Riley Pomykal added four points each.
Antonio Cintron had a game-high nine points for the Warriors.
