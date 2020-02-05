Charlotte Amalie High School’s Ariana Renault, right, drives past Antilles School’s Alexandria Hargrove for a layup during the first half of Tuesday’s St. Thomas-St. John IAA varsity girls basketball game at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas.
Charlotte Amalie High School’s Kaenyra Callwood, right rear, just misses getting her hands on a rebound during the first half of Tuesday’s St. Thomas-St. John IAA varsity girls basketball game against Antilles School at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas. MORE ON PAGE 34
Charlotte Amalie High School's Jahnesha Gomez, right, gets double teamed by Antilles School defenders Genevieve Lazarchuck, left, and Arielis Harris, center, as she brings the ball upcourt during the first half of Tuesday's St. Thomas-St. John IAA varsity girls basketball game at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas.
Charlotte Amalie High School's Tyana Maynard, right, taps the jump ball away from Antilles School's Tori Scott, left, at the start of Tuesday's St. Thomas-St. John IAA varsity girls basketball game at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas.
Just out of reach
Charlotte Amalie High School 48, Antilles School 38: The Hawks fended off the Hurricanes’ third-quarter rally to win their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game Tuesday at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School.
