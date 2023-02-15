TUESDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 10, Good Hope Country Day School 6: The Lady Dolphins raced out to a big lead in the first half, then held on to beat the Lady Panthers in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Larsen K-8 School shut out Good Hope Country Day in the first half in taking an 8-0 lead, only to be held to just two points in the second half as the Lady Panthers rallied.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams.
Elementary Boys Basketball
Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 23, Good Hope Country Day School 19: The Marlins overcame a nine-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Down 9-0 after the first period, Markoe Elementary slowly came back to take the lead in the fourth quarter, outscoring Good Hope Country Day 17-8 in the second half.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS Track and Field
Safiya Prasad, Kirra Lambert and Nathan Langley won two events apiece during Thursday’s St. Croix IAA track and field meet for middle school, junior varsity and varsity teams.
Prasad, of Free Will Baptist Christian School, won the girls middle school 400-meter run (1 minute, 6.36 seconds) and 1,500-meter run (6:04.68).
Lambert, of Good Hope Country Day School, won the girls junior varsity 400-meter run (1:05.85) and 1,500-meter run (5:33.93).
Langley, also from Good Hope Country Day, won the boys junior varsity 400-meter run (54.32 seconds) and 1,500-meter run (5:13.80).
Other event winners were Juvante Hurst of Eulalie Rivera K-8 School in the boys middle school 400-meter run (1:01.04), Naomi Crawford of Central High School in the girls varsity 400-meter run (1:14.59), Saldana Nasir of Central High in the boys varsity 400-meter run (58.04), David Morton Jr. of John H. Woodson Junior High School in the middle school boys 1,500-meter run (5:29.04), and Parker Silliman of Good Hope Country Day in the boys varsity 1,500-meter run (6:10.21).