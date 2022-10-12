TUESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Charlotte Amalie High School 8, Antilles School 6: The Chicken Hawks pulled out a close win over the Hurricanes to remain undefeated in St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league play.
Charlotte Amalie High (3-0) pulled ahead early, getting a safety on Antilles School’s (0-1-1) first possession of the first quarter after a bad snap into the end zone.
The Hawks then added to their lead in the third quarter on Dante Morillon’s touchdown run, going up 8-0.
However, the Hurricanes got back into contention just a few minutes later when Jean-Rene Oriol returned a punt for a touchdown to cut Charlotte Amalie High’s lead to two points. But Antilles School was unable to pull closer.
On defense, Alandre Maduro had an interception for the Hawks.
Middle School Flag Football
John H. Woodson Junior High School 26, Church of God Holiness Academy 0: The Warriors recorded their second straight shutout victory in beating Church of God in their St. Croix IAA league game.
No information was available on the scorers for Woodson Junior High.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
Good Hope Country Day School 2, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 0: The Lady Panthers won in straight sets over the Lady Bulldogs in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day won the match by scores of 25-17 and 25-16.
No other information was available on the match.
Elementary Flag Football
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 32, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 6: The Blazers rolled past the Dolphins in winning their St. Croix IAA league game at the Good Hope Country Day School field.
Melenik James and Ajani Lee had two touchdowns each for Andrews Elementary. James caught a pair of touchdown passes, while Lee ran for one score and returned an interception for the second.
Jahneal Matthew also ran for a touchdown and added a two-point conversion for the Blazers.
Larsen K-8 School’s lone touchdown came on a rushing score by Romeo Encarnacion.
Eulalie Rivera K-8 School 18, Lew Muckle Elementary School 6: The Rams defeated the Lions in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Good Hope Country Day School field.
Nikai Matthew caught two touchdown passes and A’kwany Weekes ran for a touchdown for Rivera K-8 School.
Taariq Alexander had a rushing touchdown for the only score for Muckle Elementary.
— Daily News Staff