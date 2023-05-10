TUESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 4, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 0: The Volts recorded their second shutout victory this season, blanking the Jaguars in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Four players scored as Virgin Islands Montessori (3-2-0, nine points) moved into third place in the league standings.
Jameer Germain and Amorie Carty scored in the first half as the Volts took a 2-0 halftime lead, and Santiago Brunt and Gavin Johnson added goals in the second half.
Ss. Peter and Paul remains winless after its fifth shutout this season, falling to 0-8-0.
Up next: Two matches are scheduled for today.
Undefeated Charlotte Amalie High School (7-0-0, 21 points) takes on Virgin Islands Montessori at the Antilles School field, while Ivanna Eudora Kean High School (1-6-0, three points) hosts All Saints Cathedral School (3-4-0, nine points).
Both matches have a 4:45 p.m. start.
Ulla Muller Elementary School 2, Gifft Hill School 0: The Panthers handed the Barracudas their first shutout loss of the season in St. Thomas-St. John IAA league play.
Thamenzy Bonne Anne scored both goals for Muller Elementary (3-4-0, nine points), which moved into third place in the league standings.
Meanwhile, St. John’s Gifft Hill School fell to fourth at 2-5-1 (six points).
Up next: Two matches are scheduled for Thursday.
Gifft Hill School hosts Antilles School Grey (5-1-0, 15 points) on St. John, while undefeated Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy (7-0-0, 21 points) hosts All Saints Cathedral.
Both matches have a 4:15 p.m. start.