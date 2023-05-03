TUESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
Charlotte Amalie High School 9, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 0: Six players scored at least one goal as the Hawks routed the Devil Rays in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Allande Rosier finished with a hat trick for Charlotte Amalie High, scoring three goals. Kinsley Eugene scored two goals, and Carleb Marius, SHinaider Fenelus, Benkelot Larame and Herve Omilus had one goal each for the Hawks, who led 4-0 at the halftime break.
Antilles School 6, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 0: Five different players scored for the Hurricanes as they shut out the Jaguars in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Madi Roy, Zia Gibbs, Quinn Scott, Sammer Yusuf and Sahar Mohanani each had a goal for Antilles School, which led Ss. Peter and Paul 3-0 at the halftime break. The Jaguars also gave up an “own goal” to add to the Hurricanes’ scoring.
Elementary Girls Volleyball
Church of God Holiness Academy 2, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 0: The Lady Eagles beat the Lady Dolphins in straight sets in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match, winning by scores of 25-14 and 25-13.
No other information was available on the match.
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 2, Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 0: The Lady Hurricanes swept both sets from the Lady Blazers in their St. Croix IAA league match, winning by scores of 25-20 and 25-14.
No other information was available on the match.
Lew Muckle Elementary School 2, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 0: The Lady Lions claimed both sets from the Lady Strawberries in their St. Croix IAA league match, winning by scores of 25-9 and 25-13.
No other information was available on the match.
Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 2, Good Hope Country Day School “B” 1: The Lady Marlins needed three sets to beat the Lady Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league match, winning by scores of 25-19, 18-25 and 20-18.
No other information was available on the match.