TUESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
Charlotte Amalie High School 6, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 1: The Hawks routed the Devil Rays in a battle of rivals in St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league play.
Allende Rosier had a hat trick, scoring three times — including a penalty kick goal — for Charlotte Amalie High.
Bendy Omilus, Benekelot Laramie and Kinsley Eugene had one goal each as the Hawks led 3-0 at the half.
Charlotte Amalie High was up 4-0 in the second half when Ivanna Eudora Kean High broke the shutout on Kyle Amedee’s penalty kick goal.
Free Will Baptist Christian School 3, Educational Complex High School 2: The Warriors edged the Barracudas to win their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Middle School Soccer
John H. Woodson Junior High School 2, Church of God Holiness Academy 1: The Warriors edged the Eagles in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day School “A” 4, Good Hope Country Day School “B” 2: The Panthers’ “A” team downed Good Hope Country Day’s “B” team in a St. Croix IAA league match.
Elementary Soccer
Ulla Muller Elementary School 2, Antilles School 0: The Panthers shut out the Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Jean Carlos scored in the first half as Muller Elementary led 1-0 at the halftime break, and Thamenzy Bonne Annee added an insurance goal in the second half.
Elementary Boys Volleyball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 2, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 0: The Lions downed the Strawberries 25-15, 25-23 in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Elementary Girls Volleyball
Good Hope Country Day School “A” 2, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 0: The Lady Panthers’ “A” team downed the Lady Strawberries 25-16 and 25-9 in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Church of God Holiness Academy 2, Good Hope Country Day School “B” 0: The Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Panthers’ “B” team 25-6 and 25-10 in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 1: The Lady Dolphins downed the Lady Hurricanes in three sets 22-25, 25-23 and 15-9 in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 2, Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 1: The Lady Marlins needed three sets to beat the Lady Blazers 25-12, 20-25 and 17-15 in their St. Croix IAA league match.
— Daily News Staff