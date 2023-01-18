TUESDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 50, Good Hope Country Day School 15: The Caribs held the Panthers to single-digit scoring in each of the four quarters en route to winning their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Behind Central High’s defense, the Caribs built leads of 10-2 by the end of the first quarter, 25-6 at the halftime break and 34-11 through three quarters over Good Hope Country Day.
Lehman Illes and Reinaldo Bernardo scored 10 points each to lead Central High.
Jayden DeCosta led the Panthers with eight points.
Elementary Boys Basketball
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 34, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 8: The Blazers shut out the Marlins in two of the game’s four quarters to run away with their St. Croix IAA league game.
Andrews Elementary held Markoe Elementary scoreless in the second and fourth quarters. That allowed the Blazers to take an 18-2 lead at the halftime break, and nearly double that in the second half.
No other information was available on the game.
Lew Muckle Elementary School 32, Good Hope Country Day School 9: The Lions used a big first quarter to pull away from the Panthers and win their St. Croix IAA league game.
Muckle Elementary outscored Good Hope Country Day 15-0 in the first quarter, and led 16-5 at the halftime break. The Lions then used a 14-0 third quarter run to more than double their lead entering the final period.
No other information was available on the game.