TUESDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Boys Basketball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 30, CJM Homeschool 12: The Lions jumped out to a big first-half lead, then cruised past the Bulls in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Lew Muckle Elementary School 30, CJM Homeschool 12: The Lions jumped out to a big first-half lead, then cruised past the Bulls in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Muckle Elementary led 21-5 at the halftime break, then shut out CJM Homeschool in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Kymari Springer scored nine points, Najar Melendez added eight points and Kay-Mani Williams had six points for the Lions.
Zidane Burke had a game-high 10 points for the Bulls.
Ricardo Richards Elementary School 21, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 14: The Strawberries downed the Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Augustine Christian scored 12 points for Richards Elementary.
Zamir Rivera led Larsen K-8 School with seven points.
Church of God Holiness Academy 46, Good Hope Country Day School 26: Church of God raced out to a double-digit halftime lead over the Panthers in winning their St. Croix IAA league game.
Church of God held Good Hope Country Day to just five first-half points and led by 11 points at the half, then outscored the Panthers 30-21 over the final two quarters.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams.
MONDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Boys Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 49, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 20: The Warriors jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half in beating the Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Woodson Junior High led 13-2 after the first quarter and 25-9 at the half over Larsen K-8 School, and upped that to 35-13 entering the fourth quarter.
Micaiah Jones scored 13 points, Rajon Charles added 12 points and Rubio Heywood had 10 points for the Warriors.
Elijah Rosario led the Dolphins with six points.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Track and Field
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School runners Kenisha Dujon and William Libert, and Good Hope Country Day School’s Kolebert Daisley each won two events during last week’s season-opening St. Croix IAA elementary track and field meet.
Dujon, competing in girls Group 1 (2015-2017 birth years), won both the 150-meter dash in 30.54 seconds and the 600-meter run in 3 minutes, 9.1 seconds.
Libert, competing in boys Group 1, won both the 150-meter dash in 26.50 seconds and the 600-meter run in 2:41.09.
Daisley, competing in boys Group 3 (2010-2012 birth years), won both the 200-meter dash in 27.25 seconds and the 800-meter run in 2:53.82.
Other group event winners were Andrews Elementary’s Afhay Donawa in the girls Group 2 (2013-2014 birth years) 200-meter dash (38.72), Andrews Elementary’s Kevon Kelly in the boys Group 2 200-meter dash (37.50), Good Hope Country Day’s Kaylie Berkitt in girls Group 3 200-meter dash (31.51), St. Croix Montessori School’s Amel Bain in girls Group 2 800-meter run (3:29.37), Andrews Elementary’s Inan Philbert in the boys Group 2 800-meter run (3:33.85). and Good Hope Country Day’s Olivia Locher in girls Group 3 800-meter run (3:38.85).
— Daily News Staff