TUESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 58, Antilles School 53: The Devil Rays held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Hurricanes to win their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High turned a 25-23 halftime lead into a 44-32 margin entering the fourth quarter, only to see Antilles School fight back by outscoring the Devil Rays 21-14.
Jayden Dixie scored a game-high 18 points and Vern Frett added 15 points for Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
Trevor Prince led the Hurricanes with 14 points, with K’Nard Callendar adding 13 points and William Thompson made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 38, Antilles School 24: The Lady Devil Rays built a double-digit lead early, then cruised past the Lady Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High led 12-2 after the first quarter, only to have Antilles School close to 20-13 at the halftime break. But the Lady Devil Rays outscored the Lady Hurricanes 18-11 over the final two quarters.
Te’Anique Joseph scored 12 points and Jada Isaac added 10 points for Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
C’Orna Greene led Antilles School with nine points, with Ishr Bhullar adding six points and Charity Smith scoring five points.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Gifft Hill School 23, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 21 (OT): Leandra Liburd scored the only points in overtime to lift the Barracudas over the Blazers in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game at St. John’s Pine Peace Courts.
Gifft Hill led 11-7 at the halftime break, only to see Boschulte Middle outscore the Barracudas 14-10 over the final two quarters to force overtime. However, Liburd provided the edge in the extra period to beat the Blazers.
Jacori Laurencin had eight points, Liburd finished with seven points and William Tapping scored six points for Gifft Hill School.
Anerae Mason scored seven points and Aquan Ritter added six points for Boschulte Middle.
— Daily News Staff