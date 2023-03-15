TUESDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Boys Basketbal
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 32, Charlotte Amalie High School 18: The Devil Rays pulled away over the final three quarters to defeat the Hawks in their final St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association regular-season league game.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High only led Charlotte Amalie High 8-7 after the first quarter. But the Devil Rays outscored the Hawks 6-2 in the second quarter for a 15-8 halftime lead, 8-3 in the third quarter and 10-6 in the final period.
Re’kai Huyghue scored a game-high 14 points and Kareem Pinney and Chrislord Bernard added six points each for Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
Cha’keem Dore had six points and Sekai Pinney and A’Kyri Kirwin scored four points each for Charlotte Amalie High.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Addelita Cancryn Junior High School 33, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 18: The Phoenix took command early in beating the Volts in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA regular-season finale.
Cancryn Junior High shut out Virgin Islands Montessori in the first quarter en route to building a 15-8 halftime lead. The Phoenix then outscored the Volts 18-10 over the final two quarters.
Malik Hodge Jr. made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, and J’Vante Harrigan also had 12 points to lead Cancryn Junior High. Kareem Turnquest added seven points.
Te’Mhani Joseph led Virgin Islands Montessori with 11 points, with Caleb Decourcey scoring four points.