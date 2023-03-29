TUESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
Antilles School 11, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 0: The Hurricanes had three players finish with hat tricks as they routed the Jaguars in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league opener.
Quinn Scott, Christian Belcher and Averad Penn all finished with three goals each for Antilles School (1-0), with Charlotte Nalins and Matthew Meyers adding one goal each.
The match marked the return of Ss. Peter and Paul (0-1) to St. Thomas-St. John IAA league play after a 15-year absence.
Up next: The Jaguars take on All Saints Cathedral School on Thursday at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field. The Hurricanes won’t return to action until April 4, facing Ivanna Eudora Kean High.