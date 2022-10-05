TUESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, Gifft Hill School 0: The Hawks remained undefeated in St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league play by beating the Barracudas in three sets on St. John.
Charlotte Amalie High (4-0) beat Gifft Hill (0-4) by scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-17.
No other information was available on the match.
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 3, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 1: The Jaguars pulled out a tough four-set victory over the Volts in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Ss. Peter and Paul (2-2) won the first two sets 25-10 and 25-22, only to see V.I. Montessori (2-2) battle to a 30-28 victory in the third set. But the Jaguars took the fourth and deciding set 25-19.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School 3, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 1: The Hurricanes remained atop the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league standings with a four-set victory over the Devil Rays at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Antilles School (5-0) lost the opening set to Eudora Kean High (1-3) 28-26, but proceeded to take the next three sets and the match, winning 25-13, 25-16 and 25-20.
No other information was available on the match.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Gifft Hill School 3, Charlotte Amalie High School 1: The Lady Barracudas stunned the defending St. Thomas-St. John IAA league champions, beating the Lady Hawks in four sets on St. John.
Gifft Hill (2-2) won the opening set 25-19, but Charlotte Amalie High (4-1) evened the match with a 25-20 win in the second set.
However, the Lady Barracudas went on to take the next two sets and the match, winning by scores of 25-20 and 25-12.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Lady Hurricanes moved into a tie for the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league lead with a straight-sets victory over the Lady Vikings at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Antilles School (4-1) won the match over All Saints Cathedral (0-5) by scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-15.
No other information was available on the match.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 3, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 2: The Lady Devil Rays battled to a five-set victory over the Lady Volts in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High (2-2) won the first two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-19, only to see V.I. Montessori (2-3) reverse course, winning the next two sets 25-15 and 25-19 to force a fifth and deciding set. That went to the Lady Devil Rays 15-13.
No other information was available on the match.
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Educational Complex High School 2, Central High School 0: The Lady Barracudas downed their island rival, beating the Lady Caribs in two sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Educational Complex High won over Central High by scores of 25-10 and 25-15.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Boys Volleyball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 2, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 0: The Warriors beat the Bulldogs in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Woodson Junior High won over Gardine K-8 School by scores of 26-24 and 25-17.
No other information was available on the match.
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2, Free Will Baptist Christian School 0: The Dolphins topped the Warriors in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Larsen K-8 School won the match by scores of 25-14 and 25-17 over Free Will Baptist.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 2, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 0: The Lady Warriors downed the Lady Bulldogs in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Woodson Junior High defeated Gardine K-8 School by scores of 25-17 and 25-16.
No other information was available on the match.
Elementary School Flag Football
Lew Muckle Elementary School 26, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 6: Muckle Elementary scored on both offense and defense in beating the Lions in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Good Hope Country Day School field.
Three players — Taariq Alexander, Reaquan Liburd and Iziah Figueroa — had one touchdown each for Muckle Elementary. Kymani Williams added a pair of two-point conversions, and Zaire Paul and Aiden Fredericks both had two-point safeties on defense.
Augustin Christian ran for a touchdown for Richards Elementary.
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 20, CJM Home School 6: The Blazers ran past the Home Schoolers in winning their St. Croix IAA league game at the Good Hope Country Day School field.
Amani Lee ran for three touchdowns and Jahniel Matthew added a two-point conversion run for Andrews Elementary.
No information was available on who scored for CJM Home School.
MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 0: The Hawks defeated their island rivals, beating the Devil Rays in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
No other information was available on the match.
— Daily News Staff