TUESDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Gifft Hill School 2, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 0: The Lady Barracudas won in straight sets over the Lady Jaguars in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
St. John’s Gifft Hill School beat Ss. Peter and Paul by scores of 25-12 and 25-20.
No other information was available on the match.
Educational Complex High School 2, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Lady Barracudas won in straight sets over the Lady Panthers in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Educational Complex High took its match over Good Hope Country Day by scores of 25-23 and 25-16.
No other information was available on the match.
Charlotte Amalie High School 2, Antilles School 1: The Lady Hawks overcame a first-set loss to beat the Lady Hurricanes in three sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Antilles School won the opening set 25-10, but Charlotte Amalie High battled to a 29-27 victory in the second set, then won the tiebreaker 15-12.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Flag Football
Eulalie Rivera K-8 School 34, Church of God Holiness Academy 0: Behind the play of Darius Peterson and their defense, the Rams shut out Church of God to win their St. Croix IAA league game.
Peterson ran for three touchdowns as well as a two-point conversion for Rivera K-8 School, which had four other players score.
I’Jahkeel George and Joavani De’Silva each ran for a touchdown, Jahmaki Liverpool returned an interception for a touchdown, and Delroy Byron IV added a two-point conversion for the Rams.
Middle School Boys Volleyball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2, John H. Woodson Junior High School 1: The Dolphins overcame a first-set loss to take the next two sets from the Warriors and win their St. Croix IAA league match.
Woodson Junior High won the opening set 25-21, but Larsen K-8 School took the next two sets by scores of 25-17 and 15-0 in the tiebreaker.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 2, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 0: The Lady Warriors beat the Lady Dolphins in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Woodson Junior High downed Larsen K-8 School by scores of 25-11 and 25-11.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School Hurricanes 2, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 0: The Lady Hurricanes beat their private school rival Lady Volts in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
The Antilles Hurricanes won by scores of 25-8 and 27-25.
No other information was available on the match.
Good Hope Country Day School 2, Free Will Baptist Christian School 0: The Lady Panthers beat the Lady Warriors in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
No other information was available on the match.
Elementary Flag Football
Lew Muckle Elementary School 33, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 12: Kay’Mani Williams led the Lions to a win over the Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Good Hope Country Day School field.
Williams ran for three touchdowns for Muckle Elementary, with Taariq Alexander accounting for two touchdowns — rushing for one score, then catching a TD pass from Reaquan Liburd.
Liburd also had a two-point conversion and a one-point conversion for the Lions.
Aiden Knight and Dante Wiltshire each ran for one touchdown for Larsen K-8 School.
