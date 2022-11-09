TUESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Girls Volleyball
Antilles School 3, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 1: The Lady Hurricanes topped the Lady Devil Rays in four sets in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 3:48 am
Antilles School won the opening set 25-13, but Ivanna Eudora Kean High evened the match with a 25-19 win in the second set. However, the Lady Hurricanes took the next two sets and the match 25-19 and 25-17.
No other information was available on the match.
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 2, Antilles School 0: The Lady Jaguars downed the Lady Hurricanes in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Ss. Peter and Paul won the match by scores of 25-20 and 25-20 over Antilles School, whose loss gave Charlotte Amalie High School the STTJIAA’s league title.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
Antilles School Hurricanes 2, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 0: The Hurricanes won in straight sets over the Lady Volts to advance in the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league semifinals.
The Hurricanes won the match by scores of 27-25 and 25-23 over V.I. Montessori, and sends them on to today’s championship match against Gifft Hill School at the Mark C. Marin Center.
No other information was available on the match.
Gifft Hill School 2, Antilles School Canes 0: The Lady Barracudas won the second St. Thomas-St. John IAA league semifinal match in straight sets over the Canes.
The St. John private school won the match by scores of 25-10 and 25-18 over the Canes.
No other information was available on the match.
— Daily News Staff