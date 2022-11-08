Flag Football
The St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association will hold its “Turkey Bowl” games on Saturday at the Joseph Aubain Ball Park in Frenchdown, Charlotte Amalie.
The first game, which begins at 11 a.m., will feature all-star teams from the middle school league. The second game will have all-star teams from the varsity league.
Also scheduled is an “old timer’s game” following the two all-star league games.
MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 3, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 1: The Devil Rays topped the Volts in four sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High won the first two sets by scores of 25-17 and 25-21, only to see Virgin Islands Montessori win the third set 25-14. But the Devil Rays took the fourth set and the match 25-12.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School 3, Charlotte Amalie High School 0: The Hurricanes blew past the Hawks in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Antilles School won the match by scores of 25-17, 25-14 and 25-23 over Charlotte Amalie High.
No other information was available on the match.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Antilles School 3, Gifft Hill School 0: The Lady Hurricanes downed the Lady Barracudas in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Antilles School won the match by scores of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-23 over St. John’s Gifft Hill School.
No other information was available on the match.
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 1: The Lady Hawks defeated the Lady Devil Rays in four sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Charlotte Amalie High won the first two sets by scores of 25-14 and 25-16, but Ivanna Eudora Kean High got back in the match by taking the third set 25-22. The Lady Hawks then won the fourth set and the match 25-23.
No other information was available on the match.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, Gifft Hill School 0: The Hawks rolled past the Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Charlotte Amalie High won the match by scores of 25-9, 25-10 and 25-8 over Gifft Hill Schoo.
No other information was available on the match.
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 3, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 0: The Volts swept the Jaguars in three sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Virgin Islands Montessori won the match by scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-21 over Ss. Peter and Paul.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School 3, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 1: The Hurricanes downed the Devil Rays in four sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High won the opening set 25-23, but Antilles School won the next three sets and the match 25-23, 26-24 and 25-22.
No other information was available on the match.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 3, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 0: The Lady Volts won all three sets over the Lady Devil Rays in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Virgin Islands Montessori won the match by scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 25-13 over Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
No other information was available on the match.
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, Gifft Hill School 0: The Lady Hawks downed the Lady Barracudas in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Charlotte Amalie High won the match by scores of 25-12, 25-16 and 25-16 over Gifft Hill School.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Lady Hurricanes topped the Lady Vikings in three sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Antilles School won the match by scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-13 over All Saints Cathedral.
No other information was available on the match.
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Charlotte Amalie High School 2, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 0: The Lady Hawks won both sets against the Lady Jaguars in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Charlotte Amalie High won the match by scores of 25-9 and 25-19 over Ss. Peter and Paul.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
Antilles School Hurricanes 2, Antilles School Canes 0: The Hurricanes topped their in-school rival Canes in straight sets in their their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league season finale.
The Hurricanes won the match by scores of 27-25 and 25-16 over the Canes.
No other information was available on the match.
Virgin Islands Montessori School 2, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Lady Volts wrapped up their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league season with a two-set victory over the Lady Vikings.
Virgin Islands Montessori won the match by scores of 25-19 and 25-17 over All Saints Cathedral.
No other information was available on the match.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Devil Rays swept past the Vikings in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High won the match by scores of 25-9, 25-10 and 25-21 over All Saints.
No other information was available on the match.
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 1: The Hawks needed four sets to defeat the Volts in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Virgin Islands Montessori won the opening set 25-23, only to see Charlotte Amalie High take the next three sets and the match 25-22, 25-23 and 25-14.
No other information was available on the match.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 3, Gifft Hill School 0: The Lady Volts rolled past the Lady Barracudas in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Virgin Islands Montessori won the match by scores of 25-7, 25-19 and 25-10 over Gifft Hill School.
No other information was available on the match.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Lady Devil Rays topped the Lady Vikings in three sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High won the match by scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-14 over All Saints Cathedral.
No other information was available on the match.
— Daily News Staff