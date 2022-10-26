TUESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Charlotte Amalie High School 18, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Hawks remained undefeated in the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league standings after shutting out the Vikings at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field.
Caheal Turnbull accounted for a pair of touchdowns in the first half as Charlotte Amalie High (5-0) pulled out to a 12-0 lead. First, he scored on a short run in the first quarter to put the Hawks ahead, then hit Dante Morillon on a 40-yard touchdown pass later in the quarter for a two-score lead.
Luis Pereiron gave Charlotte Amalie High some breathing room with his 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, the Hawks picked off two All Saints Cathedral passes — the first by Morillon in the second quarter, the other by Pereiron in the fourth quarter — to stop potential scoring drives.
Junior Varsity Boys Volleyball
Good Hope Country Day School 2, Central High School 0: The Panthers won the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league championship with a straight-sets victory over the Caribs.
Good Hope Country Day won the match and league title by scores of 25-17 and 25-23 over Central High.
No other information was available on the match.
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Educational Complex High School 2, Central High School 1: The Lady Barracudas overcame a first-set loss to beat the Lady Caribs in three sets and claim the St. Croix IAA league championship.
Central High won the opening set 25-16, but Educational Complex High rallied against their island rivals, winning the next two sets and the match by scores of 25-22 and 15-10.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School 2, Ss. Peter and Paul Baptist School 1: The Lady Hurricanes needed to pull out a third-set tiebreaker to beat the Lady Jaguars in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Charlotte Amalie High School gymnasium.
Antilles School won the opening set 28-26, but Ss. Peter and Paul evened the match by winning the second set 25-17, forcing the tiebreaker. That went to the Lady Hurricanes 15-11.
No other information was available on the match.
Charlotte Amalie High School 2, Gifft Hill School 1: The Lady Hawks needed three sets to top the Lady Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Charlotte Amalie High School gymnasium.
The Lady Hawks won the opening set 25-18, but Gifft Hill School took the second set 25-19 to force the tiebreaker. That went to Charlotte Amalie High 15-7.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Flag Football
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 40, John H. Woodson Junior High School 0: The top-seeded Hurricanes shut out the third-seeded Warriors to win the St. Croix IAA league championship at the Good Hope Country Day School field.
Amare Frorup accounted for three touchdowns to lead Gardine K-8 School, which finished the season at 8-1. Deshawn Lawrence and Myjah Hendrickson both had a touchdown and two-point conversion, and Daquan Prentice added a touchdown for the Hurricanes.
Woodson Junior High finished the season at 6-3.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
Antilles School Hurricanes 2, All Saints Cathedral School 1: The Lady Hurricanes needed three sets to defeated the Lady Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Charlotte Amalie High School gymnasium.
Antilles School won the first set 25-12, but All Saints Cathedral took the second set 25-17 to force a tiebreaker set, won by the Lady Hurricanes 16-14.
No other information was available on the match.
Elementary Flag Football
Lew Muckle Elementary School 20, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 12: The Lions advanced in the St. Croix IAA league playoffs with a semifinal victory over Richards Elementary at the Good Hope Country Day School field.
That sets up a final between Lew Muckle Elementary and Eulalie Rivera K-8 School, which downed Alfredo Andrews Elementary School in the second semifinal.
The league championship game will be played at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Good Hope Country Day field.
Kay’mani Williams scored all three of Lew Muckle Elementary’s touchdowns, two coming on runs and the third on a pass. The Lions also scored on a safety.
Augustine Christian and Randy Lockhart each ran for a touchdown for Richards Elementary.
Eulalie Rivera K-8 School 22, Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 20: The Rams edged past the Blazers to win the second semifinal game in the St. Croix IAA league playoffs at the Good Hope Country Day field.
That sends Rivera K-8 School on to the league championship game against Lew Muckle Elementary School on Thursday at the Good Hope Country Day field.
No other information was available on the game.
