TUESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 7, All Saints Cathedral School 3: The Volts raced out to an early three-goal lead en route to beating the Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Amorie Carty put in four goals for Virgin Islands Montessori (4-5-0, 12 points), which led 4-1 at the halftime break. Vinesh Naik added a pair of goals (off both a penalty kick and a free kick), and Maia Tolud had a goal for the Volts.
Gabriel King had all three goals for All Saints Cathedral (3-6-1, 10 points).
Up next: League play wraps up Thursday, with Virgin Islands Montessori taking on Antilles School (7-2-0, 21 points) at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field. Start time is 4:45 p.m.