THURSDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Soccer
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 4, Antilles School Grey 2: Milo Guannel scored twice in a four-minute span in the second half to lead the Volts over the Hurricanes Grey in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Lucas Gerscovich and Dean Ritter also scored for Virgin Islands Montessori, with their scores coming early in the first half in staking the Volts to a 2-0 halftime lead.
Gerscovich scored in the ninth minute, and Ritter in the 10th minute.
Antilles School Grey broke the shutout early in the second half on Celine Del Rosario-Kalpee’s goal in the 43rd minute, but Guannel quickly followed with his goals — in the 43rd and 46th minutes — to give Virgin Islands Montessori some breathing room.
The Hurricanes Grey wrapped up the scoring on Isiah Hill’s goal in the 51st minute.