WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Gifft Hill School 14, Antilles School 14 (OT): The Barracudas and Hurricanes battled to a tie in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league openers at the Antilles School field.
St. John’s Gifft Hill School (0-0-1) rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to Antilles School (0-0-1) to force the extra period, but neither team could score — although both came close — on their overtime possessions.
The Hurricanes went ahead 14-0 in the first half on a pair of touchdown passes by Ritesh Alwani – the first to Averad Penn, the second to Jeffrey Boschulte. Maike Caracciolo also had a two-point conversion catch from Alwani.
But the Barracudas got back in contention late in the second quarter on Justin Richards’ touchdown run and Hunter Simpson’s two-point conversion run, cutting Antilles School’s lead to 14-8 at the halftime break.
Richards would then tie the game in the fourth quarter with his second TD run, but he missed out on getting in the two-point conversion that would have put Gifft Hill School in the lead.
Both teams had chances to score in the closing minutes of regulation, but both ended on interceptions.
Barracudas defender Jaden Pascal had an interception with less than two minutes remaining with Antilles in the red zone, while Hurricanes defender Dillen Webbe picked off a pass that sent the game into overtime.
Gifft Hill School’s defense finished with four interceptions — two each by Pascal and Simpson — while Antilles School had interceptions by Pascal and Penn, whose lone interception came in overtime to thwart a Barracudas’ scoring opportunity.
Varsity Boys Volleyball
Educational Complex High School 3, CJM Home School 0: The Barracudas took three straight sets from the Home Schoolers to win their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Educational Complex High won by scores of 25-17, 25-17 and 25-23 over CJM Home School.
No other information was available on the match.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Educational Complex High School 4, Free Will Baptist Christian School 1: The Lady Barracudas needed four sets to beat the Lady Warriors in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Educational Complex High won the opening set 25-17, but Free Will Baptist tied the match with a 25-17 win in the second set. However, the Lady Barras wrapped up the match by taking the next two sets, 25-20 and 26-24.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Flag Football
Eulalie Rivera K-8 School 28, Free Will Baptist Christian School 8: The Rams rolled past the Warriors in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Central High School field.
D’lanne Hassell ran for two touchdowns to lead Rivera K-8 School, with Darius Peterson and Delroy Byron IV each catching a touchdown pass. Jouvani DeSilva added a two-point conversion, and the Rams’ defense came up with a safety on a missed snap.
Alex Flemming caught a touchdown pass and Khalid Caines added a two-point conversion for Free Will Baptist.
— Daily News Staff