WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Soccer
All Saints Cathedral School 4, Gifft Hill School 0: The Vikings shut out the Barracudas in winning their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league opener.
Finn Harriston scored twice for All Saints Cathedral (1-0-0, three points), and James Boschulte and Kamani Bellot each had one goal.
Gifft Hill, which trailed 2-0 at the halftime break, is now 0-1-0.
Elementary Soccer
Gifft Hill School 4, All Saints Cathedral School 2: The Barracudas put on a second-half offensive display to beat the Vikings in the teams’ St. Thomas-St. John IAA league opener.
After a scoreless first half, Gifft Hill School (1-0-0, three points) got two goals from Knox Stone, and singles goals by Ricardo Garcia-Sanchez and Giuliana Germain in the second half.
Braden Richardson and Aiden Stapleton had one goal each for All Saints Cathedral (0-1-0).
TUESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
Good Hope Country Day School 5, Educational Complex High School 1: The Panthers routed the Barracudas in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
No information was available on the goal scorers for both teams in the match.
Middle School Soccer
Good Hope Country Day School B 5, Church of God Holiness Academy 2: The Panthers’ “B” team downed the Eagles in their St. Croix IAA league match.
No information was available on the goal scorers for both teams in the match.
— Daily News Staff