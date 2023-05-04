WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Soccer
Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 10, Gifft Hill School 3: The Blazers routed the Barracudas to win their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match at the Castaways Soccer Club field on St. Thomas.
Nimchy Pompee finished with four goals and Arshavin Pierre had three goals for Boschulte Middle, which led 4-1 at the halftime break. Hazleton Sima added two goals and Dimitri St. Paul also scored for the Blazers.
Reagan Marshall scored twice for St. John’s Gifft Hill School, with Nathaniel Peter adding a goal.
Antilles School Grey 3, Ulla Muller Elementary School 0: The Hurricanes’ Grey team shut out the Panthers to open the second half of the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league season.
Omar Brown scored twice and Jerome Boschulte added a goal for Antilles Grey (4-1-0, 12 points) in its first shutout victory this season. Muller Elementary is now 2-3-0 (six points).
Brown’s goals came over a seven-minute span (in the 11th and 17th minutes) midway through the first half as the Hurricanes Grey led 2-0 at the half. Boschulte scored his insurance goal in the 48th minute.
Good Hope Country Day School 3, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 0: The Panthers blanked the Dolphins in the semifinals of the St. Croix IAA league playoffs.
Ridley Smith had a hat trick for second-seeded Good Hope Country Day (6-1-1), which advances to face top-seeded Lew Muckle Elementary School (7-2-0) for the league championship Friday at the Good Hope Country Day School field. Game time is 4 p.m.
Smith scored twice in the first half as the Panthers bolted out to a 2-0 lead over third-seeded Larsen K-8 School. He added his third goal in the second half.
Lew Muckle Elementary School 2, Free Will Baptist Christian School 1: The Lions avoided an upset by the third-seeded Warriors in their St. Croix IAA league semifinal match.
After a scoreless first half, Adrian Abraham scored twice for top-seeded Muckle Elementary to put the Lions ahead.
But Free Will Baptist (3-5-1) managed to keep the game close on Nicholas Pahlavan’s goal.