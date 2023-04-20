WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Soccer
Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 4, All Saints Cathedral School 1: The Blazers pulled away in the second half to defeat the Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Arshavin Pierre scored two goals for Boschulte Middle, the first in the 18th minute staking the Blazers to a 1-0 halftime lead.
Pierre’s second goal, coming in the 36th minute, kicked off a three-goal run over the next 12 minutes for Boschulte Middle. Hacheton Sima scored in the 39th minute and Nimchy Pompee in the 47th minute to put the Blazers up 4-0.
However, All Saints Cathedral broke the shutout a few minutes later when Andre Walker scored on a penalty kick in the 49th minute.
Antilles School Blue 1, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Hurricanes’ Blue squad edged past the Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
After battling to a scoreless tie in the first half, Celine Del Rosario-Kalpee scored the only goal of the match in the second half for Antilles School Blue.