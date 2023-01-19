WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Good Hope Country Day School 46, Educational Complex High School 28: The Panthers used a big first half to take control against the Barracudas in winning their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Good Hope Country Day pulled ahead 17-10 at the halftime break, then put the game away by outscoring Educational Complex High 20-12 in the final period.
Joshua Rodgers made four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points for the Panthers, with Rzai Denbow adding 15 of his 17 points in the second half.
No information was available on the Barracudas’ leading scorers.
Good Hope Country Day School 30, Educational Complex High School 20: The Lady Panthers pulled away early to defeat the Lady Barracudas in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Good Hope Country Day led 13-5 at the halftime break, but Educational Complex High got back in the game by outscoring the Lady Panthers 15-10 in the third quarter to trail 23-20. But the Lady Panthers used a 10-1 run in the fourth quarter to put the win away.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Good Hope Country Day School 40, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 33: The Panthers overcame a slow start, then put together a big third quarter to beat the Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Good Hope Country Day trained 8-4 at the end of the first quarter and 17-15 at the half, but outscored Larsen K-8 School 17-7 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Tremaine Seeles scored 14 points and Ozzy Odom added 10 points for the Panthers.
Nyak Nathaniel made four 3-pointers and had a game-high 22 points for the Dolphins.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Boys Basketball
Church of God Holiness Academy 45, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 6: Church of God shut out the Dolphins for three quarters en route to a runaway win in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Church of God led 19-0 after the first quarter, 25-0 at the halftime break and 33-0 through three quarters before Larsen K-8 School finally broke the shutout.
No other information was available on the game.