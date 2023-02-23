WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS St. Croix IAA Playoffs Varsity Boys Basketball
Good Hope Country Day School 52, Free Will Baptist Christian School 46: The Panthers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Warriors and advance to the finals of the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs.
Good Hope Country Day will now face the winner between Central High School and Educational Complex High School in Saturday’s final at the Central High gymnasium.
The Panthers led 26-22 at the halftime break, but the Warriors closed to within 37-35 heading into the fourth quarter. But Good Hope Country Day outscored Free Will Baptist 15-11 in the final period to put the win away.
Jean Jacques Dongar made four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 17 points for the Panthers. Joshua Rodgers also made four 3-pointers and had 14 points, and Rzai Denbow added 13 points.
Michael deChabert led the Warriors with 15 points, with Isaac Roberts and Lenroy Richardson adding 12 points each.
Elementary Girls Basketball
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 8, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 2: The Lady Blazers shut out the Lady Strawberries for three quarters to win their St. Croix IAA quarterfinal game.
Andrews Elementary blanked Richards Elementary in the first half in building an 8-0 halftime lead, then held the Lady Strawberries scoreless again in the fourth quarter.
Four players — Allya Clarke, Kalliope Johnson, Jerieliz Melendez and Nykayla George — scored two points each for the Lady Blazers.
Malouah Griffith led Richards Elementary with two points.
OTHER RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Antilles School 52, Charlotte Amalie High School 44: The Hurricanes bolted out to a big first-half lead, then held on to beat the Hawks in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Antilles School led 16-9 after the first quarter, then more than doubled that in the second quarter in building a 32-9 margin at the halftime break. But Charlotte Amalie High fought back in the second half, outscoring the Hurricanes 35-20 over the final two quarters.
Julien Loewenstein scored 14 points and Trevor Prince added 13 points for Antilles School.
Elijah Peltier had a game-high 20 points and Caijonte Andrews added 10 points for the Hawks.
Charlotte Amalie High School 36, Antilles School 16: The Lady Hawks held the Lady Hurricanes in check over all four quarters in winning their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Charlotte Amalie High held Antilles School to just a single field goal in building a 22-4 halftime lead, then cruised in the second half.
Jahnesha Gomez scored a game-high 17 poiunts and Natalie Bryant added six points for the Lady Hawks.
C’Orna Greene led the Lady Hurricanes with eight points.