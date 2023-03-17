WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School 31, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 22: The Hawks pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Volts in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Charlotte Amalie High (4-2), which finished second in the league standings, will now play third-place Antilles School (2-4) today, with the winner moving on to a best-of-three series against top-seeded and undefeated Ivanna Eudora Kean High School (6-0) for the league championship.
Charlotte Amalie High led from nearly the start, but only had a 21-18 margin over Virgin Islands Montessori heading into the fourth quarter. That’s when the Hawks put the game away, outscoring the Volts 10-4 in the period.
Cha’keem Dore scored a game-high 12 points for Charlotte Amalie High, with A’Kyri Kirwin adding 10 points and Chris Matthew had six points.
Kaden Fisher led Virgin Islands Montessori with eight points, with Miles Tolud scoring six points and Maceo Freman adding four points.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 15, Charlotte Amalie High School “B” 9: The Lady Volts took control early in beating the Lady Hawks “B” in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA playoff game.
The win sends Virgin Islands Montessori (3-3) on to the championship series against undefeated Charlotte Amalie High’s “A” team (6-0). The best-of-three series began Thursday.
Virgin Islands Montessori held Charlotte Amalie High’s “B” team without a field goal in the first half in building an 8-1 halftime lead. The Lady Hawks “B” didn’t make their first field goal until the fourth quarter.
Alexis Harris scored six points, Destinee John Baptiste added four points and Sofia Kappel had three points for the Lady Volts.
Aurora Burley led Charlotte Amalie High “B” with six points.