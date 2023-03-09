WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Antilles School 57, Gifft Hill School 34: The Hurricanes held the Barracudas to single-digit scoring in the first three quarters in winning their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Thanks to its defense, Antilles School led Gifft Hill School 17-9 after the first quarter, 27-14 at the halftime break and 41-21 entering the final period.
Nine of the Hurricanes’ 12 players scored in Wednesday’s win, led by Kamelee Lynch with 10 points. Dillen Webbe and K’Nard Callendar each added nine points, and William Thompson had seven points.
Isaias Obando made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points for the Barracudas, with Justin Richards adding nine points.
Charlotte Amalie High School 92, All Saints Cathedral School 27: The Hawks turned up the offense against the Vikings in winning their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Charlotte Amalie High scored 21 or more points in each quarter on All Saints Cathedral in posting its highest-scoring game this season.
The Hawks led 22-9 after the first quarter, 43-14 at the halftime break, and 67-21 entering the final period over the Vikings.
Elijah Peltier and Sha’nai France each scored a game-high 24 points for Charlotte Amalie High, with Ki’Mani Thomas making a pair of 3-pointers and finishing with 15 points.
Tamir Browne led All Saints Cathedral with 14 points.