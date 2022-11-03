WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 1: The Hawks beat the Devil Rays in four close sets in a battle of island rivals in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Charlotte Amalie High (8-1) won the opening set 25-23, but Ivanna Eudora Kean High (3-5) tied the match by taking the second set 26-24. But the Hawks won the next two sets and the match by scores of 25-20 and 26-24.
No other information was available on the match.
All Saints Cathedral School 3, Gifft Hill School 1: The Vikings overcame an opening-set loss to beat the Barracudas in four sets for their first victory of the season in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Gifft Hill School (0-8) won the opening set 25-18, only to see All Saints Cathedral (1-7) take the next three sets and the match by scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-18.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School 3, Gifft Hill School 1: The Lady Hurricanes needed four sets to top the Lady Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Antilles School (7-3) won the first two sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-18, only to see Gifft Hill School (2-6) avoid a sweep with a 25-18 victory in the third set. But the Lady Hurricanes wrapped up the match by winning the fourth set 25.13.
No other information was available on the match.
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Lady Volts swept the Lady Vikings in three sets in winning their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Virgin Islands Montessori (7-5) won the match by scores of 25-10, 25-10 and 25-21 over All Saints Cathedral (0-10).
No other information was available on the match.