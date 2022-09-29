WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 3, Gifft Hill School 0: The Jaguars routed the Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match on St. John.
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 3, Gifft Hill School 0: The Jaguars routed the Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match on St. John.
Ss. Peter and Paul won the match by scores of 25-15, 25-12 and 25-19 over Gifft Hill School.
No other information was available on the match.
Central High School 3, CJM Home School 1: The Caribs needed four sets to defeat the Home Schoolers in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Central High won the first two sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-19, only to see CJM Home School take the third set 25-23. But the Caribs claimed the match by winning the fourth set 25-17.
No other information was available on the match.
Educational Complex High School 3, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Barracudas won their St. Croix IAA league match in straight sets over the Panthers.
Educational Complex High won by scores of 25-19, 25-22 and 25-22 over Good Hope Country Day.
No other information was available on the match.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Central High School 3, Free Will Baptist Christian School 0: The Lady Caribs won their St. Croix IAA league match over the Lady Warriors in straight sets.
Central High won by scores of 27-25, 25-19 and 27-25 over Free Will Baptist.
No other information was available on the match.
Educational Complex High School 3, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Lady Barracudas swept all three sets from the Lady Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Educational Complex High won the sets over Good Hope Country Day by scores of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-16.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Flag Football
Good Hope Country Day School 28, John H. Woodson Junior High School 26: A two-point conversion proved to be the difference as the Panthers edged the Warriors in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Free Will Baptist Christian School field.
Jedi Giordano had two touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — as well as a two-point conversion run, Croix Huggins ran for a touchdown and Will Simons had a TD reception for Good Hope Country Day.
No information was available on who had the second two-point conversion for the Panthers.
N’kai Newton ran for three touchdowns and Jah’quan Creque caught a touchdown pass and added a two-point conversion for Woodson Junior High.
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 12, CJM Home School 6: The Bulldogs pulled out a win over the Home Schoolers in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Central High School field.
Deshawn Lawrence and Amare Frorup each had one touchdown for Gardine K-8 School.
No information was available on who scored for CJM Home School.
— Daily News Staff