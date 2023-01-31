MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School 68, Gifft Hill School 41: The Hawks rode a big first half to a double-digit lead over the Barracudas in winning their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Charlotte Amalie High led 20-6 after the first quarter and were ahead 37-22 at the halftime break.
The Hawks went on to outscore Gifft Hill School 31-19 in the second half.
Elijah Peltier led Charlotte Amalie High with 14 points, and Caijonte Andrew added 10 points.
Thomas Nicholas had 14 points and Hunter Simpson added 10 points for the Barracudas.
Central High School 64, CJM Homeschool 45: The Caribs used a big first half to take control, then kept the Bulls in check in the fourth quarter to win their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Central High pulled ahead 33-21 at the halftime break, and were leading 52-41 entering the fourth quarter. That’s when the Caribs held CJM Homeschool to just four points.
Massiah Rosario scored a game-high 25 points and Marcus Lopez added 18 points for Central High.
No information was available on the leading scorers for the Bulls.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Good Hope Country Day School 36, Educational Complex High School 19: The Lady Panthers used a big second half to pull away from the Lady Barracudas and win their St. Croix IAA league game.
Ahead only 15-12 at the halftime break, Good Hope Country Day outscored Educational Complex High 21-8 in the second half, including 11-1 in the fourth quarter.
La’Kaisah Granam scored a game-high 25 points for the Lady Panthers.
Elisha Ramirez made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for the Lady Barracudas.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 32, Charlotte Amalie High School 29: The Lady Devil Rays made a slim first-half lead stand up in beating their island rival Lady Hawks in a St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High led 13-9 after the first quarter and 20-17 at the halftime break over Charlotte Amalie High.
Jada Isaac scored a game-high 17 points for the Lady Devil Rays.
Jahnesha Gomez had 16 points and Yemelie Santana added nine points for the Lady Hawks.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 14, Good Hope Country Day School 11: The Lady Hurricanes downed the Lady Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league game.
After tying in the first quarter, Gardine K-8 School pulled ahead 5-3 at the half, then extended its lead in the second half.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Good Hope Country Day School 29, Free Will Baptist Christian School 11: The Panthers rolled past the Warriors in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Good Hope Country Day led 14-6 at the halftime break, then outscored Free Will Baptist 15-5 over the final two quarters.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Girls Basketball
Central High School 47, Good Hope Country Day 35: The Lady Caribs used a big first half to take a double-digit lead over the Lady Panthers in winning their St. Croix IAA league game.
Central High led Good Hope Country Day 28-9 through the first two quarters, with the Lady Panthers only closing the gap by outscoring the Lady Caribs 26-19 in the second half.
A’Nesha Deterville scored 20 points and Grecia Jequel-Bello added 16 points for Central High.
La’Kaisha Graham had a game-high 22 points for Good Hope Country Day.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Educational Complex High School 44, Good Hope Country Day 35: The Barracudas team pulled away in the second half to beat the Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Educational Complex High only led 21-18 at the halftime break, then outscored Good Hope Country Day 23-17 in the final two quarters.
Kayden John scored 13 points and Daniel Browne added seven points to lead the Barracudas.
Vedant Mittal led the Panthers with 11 points.
Charlotte Amalie High School 41, Antilles School 23: The Hawks pulled away in the second half to top the Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Charlotte Amalie High only led 19-17 after the first two quarters, then outscored Antilles School 22-6 in the third and fourth quarters.
Shaqkeem Dore scored a game-high 22 points for the Hawks.
Mikko Griffith had six points and Matthew Meyers added five points for the Hurricanes.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 28, Good Hope Country Day School 14: The Lady Warriors used a big second half to defeat the Lady Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Woodson Junior High only led 9-6 at the halftime break, then put the game away by outscoring Good Hope Country Day 19-8 over the final two quarters.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams.
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 8, Charlotte Amalie High School “B” 3: The Lady Volts overcame an early deficit by shutting out the Lady Hawks’ “B” team for three quarters in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Charlotte Amalie High led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, only to see V.I. Montessori outscore the Lady Hawks 8-0 the rest of the game.
Jedea Smith scored four points and Sara Kappel and Ellis Wisehart added two points each for the Lady Volts.
Haile Serano led the Lady Hawks’ “B” team with three points.
Middle School Boys Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 55, Good Hope Country Day School 32: The Warriors rode a big first half to a win over the Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Woodson Junior High jumped out to leads of 8-1 after the first quarter and 33-13 by the halftime break.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams.
Antilles School 21, Gifft Hill School 11: The Hurricanes used a big first half to take control in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league win over the Barracudas.
Antilles School took a 13-2 halftime lead over Gifft Hill School, which scored most of its points in the second half.
Dion Parsons scored eight points to lead the Hurricanes.
Jayson Richardson had five points and Jacori Laurencin added four points for the Barracudas.
Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 28, Addelita Cancryn Junior High School 25: The Blazers held off their cross-island rival Phoenix in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Boschulte Middle led 13-11 at the halftime break, and took a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
Keandre Charles scored eight points and Anerae Mason and D’Kaik Ritter added six points each for the Blazers.
J’Vante Harrigan had eight points and Kareem Turnquest added five points for the Phoenix.
Middle School Girls
Gifft Hill School 19, Antilles School 8: The Lady Barracudas overcame a slow start to defeat the Lady Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Gifft Hill School trailed 2-0 after one quarter, then outscored Antilles School 18-6 over the final three quarters to win.
Nissi Obando scored a game-high 13 points for the Lady Barracudas.
A’Kiah Hughes-Williams led the Lady Hurricanes with six points.
Elementary Boys Basketball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 23, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 6: The Lions pulled ahead early en route to topping the Marlins in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Muckle Elementary led 8-4 at the halftime break, then outscored Markoe Elementary 15-2 in the second half.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams in the game.
Elementary Girls Basketball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 12, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 10: The Lady Lions made a slim first-half lead hold up in beating the Lady Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Muckle Elementary led 6-4 at the halftime break, with the two teams scoring six points each in the second half.
Neh’Mara Allen scored eight points and A’Kaireh Christopher added four points for the Lady Lions.
Anya Burroughts had a game-high 10 points for Markoe Elementary.
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 11, Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 4: The Lady Hurricanes held the Lady Blazers scoreless in the first half in winning their St. Croix IAA league game.
Gardine K-8 School led 6-0 after the first two quarters, and kept that margin solid by outscoring Andrews Elementary 5-4 in the second half.
Kimoia Beazer had a game-high eight points for the Lady Hurricanes.
Jnihah Lake and J’Zahria Osario had two points each for the Lady Blazers.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Girls Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 30, Antilles School 19: The Lady Devil Rays pulled away in the second half to beat the Lady Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Te’Anique Joseph scored a game-high 12 points and Jada Isaac added 10 points for Ivanna Eudora Kean High, which outscored Antilles School 21-11 in the second half.
C’Orna Greene led the Lady Hurricanes with 10 points.
— Daily News Staff