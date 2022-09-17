FRIDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Flag Football
John H. Woodson Junior High School 34, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 20: The Warriors remained undefeated in the still-young St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league season after beating the Dolphins at the Educational Complex High School field.
N’koi Newton ran for five touchdowns and Justin Henry added a touchdown for John H. Woodson Junior High, which improved to 2-0.
CJM Home School 14, Free Will Baptist Christian School 0: The Home Schoolers also remained undefeated in St. Croix IAA league play by shutting out the Warriors at the Free Will Baptist field.
Jah’dai Richards and Josai Shiver each had one touchdown for CJM Home School, which improved to 2-0 in league play. Free Will Baptist fell to 0-2.
Up next: League play resumes Monday, with two games scheduled. Juanita Gardine K-8 School takes on Good Hope Country Day School at the Central High School field, and Church of God Holiness Academy faces Eulalie Rivera K-8 School at the Educational Complex High field.