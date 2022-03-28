Saturday’s Results Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 45, Educational Complex High School 39: The Caribs used a big first half to take the lead, then held off the Barracudas’ second-half rally to win their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at the Central High gymnasium.
Central High went up 12-7 after the first quarter and 24-11 at the halftime break, only to see Educational Complex High whittle away at that double-digit margin with a 16-9 run in the third quarter to close to 33-27. But the Barracudas could get no closer in the fourth quarter.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both Central High and Educational Complex High.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 42, Antilles School 26: The Lady Devil Rays turned up their defense in the second half in beating the Lady Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at Ivanna Eudora Kean High’s gymnasium.
Jada Isaac scored a game-high 24 points for Ivanna Eudora Kean High, which only led 22-18 at the halftime break. But the Lady Devil Rays shut out Antilles 10-0 in the third quarter to get some separation.
Whitney Isaac and J’niaa Celestine added six points each for Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
C’Orna Greene led the Lady Hurricanes with 14 points, all but two of those coming in the first half.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School 44, Antilles School 13: The Chicken Hawks kept the Hurricanes both offensively and defensively en route to winning their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School gymnasium.
Kibwe Belle scored a game-high 18 points, D’Aundre Vanterpool added seven points and Jaden Dowe had six points for Charlotte Amalie High, which led 21-7 at the halftime break.
Jeffery Boschulte led Antilles with seven points, with J.R. Oriol adding four points.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Gifft Hill School 36, Antilles School 33: The Barracudas broke open a close game with a big second quarter, then held on to defeat the Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School gym.
With Antilles leading by one point (9-8) after the first quarter, Gifft Hill outscored the Hurricanes 10-2 in the second period for an 18-11 halftime lead. The Barracudas kept their seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter, when Antilles managed to cut it down.
Isaias Obando scored 19 points — 13 coming in the second half — and Angel Perez added 10 points for Gifft Hill.
Sekai Pinney had a game-high 20 points and Dillon Webbe added nine points for the Hurricanes.
Friday’s Results Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 39, Charlotte Amalie High School 28: The Devil Rays overcame getting shut out in the first quarter by the Chicken Hawks to pull away over the final three periods in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Dale Brathwaite scored a game-high 13 points for Ivanna Eudora Kean High, which went scoreless in the first quarter as Charlotte Amalie High pulled out to a 6-0 lead.
But Brathwaite scored four points and Re’Kai Huyghue — who finished with 10 points — had five points in the second quarter as the Devil Rays outscored the Chicken Hawks 11-1 for an 11-7 halftime lead.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High never trailed after that, outscoring Charlotte Amalie High 28-15 over the final two quarters.
Jalan Bussue had eight points and Chamaui Dore added six points for the Chicken Hawks.