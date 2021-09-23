It may not be too long before the U.S. Virgin Islands’ schools will be able to resume their interscholastic athletics programs.
However, the question still remains — will it be just the territory’s private and parochial schools going alone, or will the public schools be able to field teams as well?
The territory’s two athletics associations — the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association (STCIAA) and the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association (STJIAA) — have been given approval by the V.I. Health Department to have a limited fall sports schedule beginning in mid-October.
That news was revealed during the STJIAA’s first meeting of the 2021-2022 school year Wednesday night, with association president Therese Hodge saying that the approval came after “months of meetings” with Health Department officials.
“Our main objective is to offer our athletes, our students, some activities,” Hodge said. “It’s not the best of situations, it’s not what we hoped for, but it is what we have. We’re going to work with what we have. … We’ve been working on this for some time, and we’re working in conjunction with the IAA over on St. Croix.”
According to Hodge, the fall season sports approved by the Health Department are baseball, softball, cross country and three new sports — beach volleyball, golf and tennis — with the season beginning Oct. 12.
All participants must be vaccinated, as well as coaches and game officials, and no exemptions for medical or religious reasons will be allowed, according to Hodge.
“We have to be consistent across the board,” Hodge said. “We know there is an option for those who have religious reasons or medical reasons that they choose not to be vaccinated, but we can’t entertain that. We have to make one blanket policy, and that policy is that if you want to participate in the interscholastic league as of now until this COVID thing has run its course, then you have to be fully vaccinated — no exceptions.”
That means that no elementary school sports will be offered this year, Hodge said, with only three divisions — middle school (age 12-14), junior varsity (age 15-16) and varsity (age 17-up).
“This is going to be called a ‘vaccine-only league’,” Hodge said. “That means everyone that is going to be participating must be totally vaccinated. That means parents are going to have to make some decisions — they’re either going to have to choose to have their children who are of age vaccinated, or else they will not be able to participate in our interscholastic league. That’s the only way we can conduct the league and make sure everybody stays safe.”
That’s where the question of whether the public schools will participate in either the St. Croix or St. Thomas-St. John leagues this fall — or at all during the entire 2021-2022 school year.
According to Kirby Callendar, the V.I. Education Department’s director of sports and athletics, the Education Department has decided that it does not have the authority to require students be vaccinated, although Callendar said that the department is “pushing the idea.”
“While we are in favor of vaccinations, we just can’t force them to do it — that authority has to come from the government,” said Callendar, who was taking part in Wednesday’s meeting via a Zoom teleconference. “It’s very possible that moving forward with the vaccination situation as is, the public schools may not be able to field teams.”
But Hodge said the STJIAA’s position — as imposed by the Health Department — is clear.
“Being on a team is a privilege, not a right; attending a public school is a right, they have the right to attend public schools,” Hodge said. “That being said, being on a team is a privilege, so if you want to play, again it’s not mandated that you be on a team, it’s mandated that you attend a public school.
“I think that we are well within our rights to say, ‘If you want to be on a team …’ just like we say if you want to be on a team, you have to have a physical exam. I see no reason why people will be resistant to making sure that everyone in the bubble is vaccinated.”
In other business acted on during Wednesday’s St. Thomas-St. John IAA meeting:
• Hodge was unanimously re-elected president of the STJIAA for a second two-year term, as were the slate of officers nominated. Also elected to two-year terms were Antilles School athletics director Mark Daniel as vice president, Addelita Cancryn Intermediate and Junior High School director of physical education Rochelle Jackson-Todman as treasurer and Lecia Richmond as secretary. Also elected to the board of directors were Dale Joseph as the private-parochial school representative and Sharon Richardson as the public schools representative. Daniel, a former STJIAA president, had served as treasurer the last two years.
• The STJIAA’s member schools will soon be using an software package, rSchoolToday, that will assist in scheduling and communication between the school’s athletic teams. Richmond said that training on the software will be held before the planned mid-October start of the association’s fall sports season.