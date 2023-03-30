Scrub Island Invitational

Crews hang over the sides of their sailboats as they race in Wednesday’s Scrub Island Invitational.

Scrub Island Invitational

 BVI Sailing Festival photo by INGRID ABERY

TORTOLA — With a lay day on their hands today, sailors used Wednesday’s British Virgin Islands Sailing Festival’s Scrub Island Invitational as a tune up for the 50th BVI Spring Regatta, which begins Friday with the Mount Gay Races.

“Team Merlin-Sea’s the Daze,” a Moorings 45 owned by American sailor Charlie Garrard, followed up its Nanny Cay Round Tortola Race class win with another division victory in the bareboat class.