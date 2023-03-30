TORTOLA — With a lay day on their hands today, sailors used Wednesday’s British Virgin Islands Sailing Festival’s Scrub Island Invitational as a tune up for the 50th BVI Spring Regatta, which begins Friday with the Mount Gay Races.
“Team Merlin-Sea’s the Daze,” a Moorings 45 owned by American sailor Charlie Garrard, followed up its Nanny Cay Round Tortola Race class win with another division victory in the bareboat class.
“The course was great today. There’s no such thing as a bad course here in the BVI. The islands are beautiful,” said crewman Peter Nielson, a former editor of ‘SAIL’ magazine.
“This is our seventh regatta here and have been sailing with the same people basically. We’ve won it three times (BVI Spring Regatta division) and second twice, third once and we’re hoping to win it again this year. We’ll see what happens but the islands are beautiful and there’s no such thing as a bad race for us.”
Other class winners in the Scrub Island Invitational were “Pata Negra,” a Lombard 46 chartered and skippered by Dr. Laura Schlessinger in CSA Racing; “Coco de Mer,” a Gunboat 66 owned and skippered by England’s Angus Ball in Performance Multihull; “Jenk,” a J/105 owned and skippered by Curacao’s Remco van Dortmondt in Cruising/Performance Cruising; and “La Novia,” a Leopard 50 owned and skippered by Georges Coutu of the Dominican Republic in Cruising Multihull.
Nielson said he’s looking forward to going home with a BVI Spring Regatta trophy. “But it doesn’t matter if we don’t because we’ve had a great time,” he said. “I love these little pre-races. They are great warm ups. They get us tuned up and I think they’re worthwhile. We’re not satisfied yet. We have to get a little more speed, but we’re working on it.”
Nielson added that he’s also looking to have a fun, safe 50th BVI Spring Regatta and place well. “We’d like to be on the podium when it’s all said and done,” he said. “It’s a lot invested in getting here from the states, but it’s a beautiful place to sail no matter what happens.”
English skipper Tony Mack aboard “McFly on El Ocasso” was second in the CSA Racing Division and said that it was a pretty good race.
“It’s just a long beat on the back side of the islands and our boat is small compared to the other boats,” he said. “We had to get a lot of weed off the rudder, but it was a close race in the end. We were beaten by one minute on corrected and we beat the guy who was third by only 12 seconds — it was exciting. The boat that beat us was like 14 feet bigger than us and the other one was 20 feet bigger than us, so we’re quite pleased.”
Todd Slyngstad, on his HH66 “Nemo,” said his aim was to sail fast and correct on everybody. “But we ended up first to finish and third overall on corrected time,” he said after a 1 hour, 29 minute, 32 second sojourn in the Performance Multihull class.
Today is a lay day and final registration — currently at 71 entries — for the main event that begins on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Sir Francis Drakes Channel, with a racing and cruising courses. Regatta Village in Nanny Cay opens from 2 p.m. until.