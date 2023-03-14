When D’Moi Hodge was looking at his options for his final year of college eligibility, he opted for the most familiar one.
That led the Tortola native to Missouri of the Southeastern Conference, where Hodge now has a second chance at playing in “The Big Dance” — the NCAA Tournament.
The 23rd-ranked Tigers (24-9), the No. 7 seed in the South Region, open their NCAA run on Thursday afternoon against 10th-seeded Utah State (26-8) in Sacramento, Calif.
“Every game will be hard,” Hodge — a 6-foot-4 guard playing in his graduate school year — said Tuesday in a telephone interview with The Daily News. “It’s the best of the best from the conferences. But we have the confidence to show going in coming of the SEC going in that we can go with the best of the best.
“We’re confident at what we can do to be successful, but we’re not looking over anybody. We know it’s not going to be easy. We’re aware that we’re going to get everybody’s best shot.”
That Missouri even made any postseason tournament — much less “March Madness” — was a surprise in itself. With a new head coach at the helm, the Tigers were picked to finish 11th in the 14-team conference; instead, they finished tied for fourth (with Tennessee) and became one of eight SEC teams to make the NCAA Tournament field.
“A lot of people were surprised to see us where we were,” Hodge said. “We were picked to finish in the bottom four of the conference; instead, we finished in the top four. But the team, we knew how good we were.”
The new coach? Dennis Gates — Hodge’s former head coach at Cleveland State University.
While at Cleveland State, Hodge and Gates played in the postseason twice — the NCAA Tournament in 2021, and the National Invitational Tournament last season.
That led to Gates getting the offer of a lifetime — coaching a team in one of the nation’s top conferences.
However, even before Gates was even offered the Missouri job, Hodge was planning on spending his final year of eligibility playing somewhere else.
“I decided to leave even before I knew he had that job,” Hodge said. “We had a talk after the season, and I was looking to go higher.”
So Hodge entered the transfer portal, and started getting offers from other colleges. He eventually narrowed the choices down to three: Weber State, Kansas State — and Missouri.
Even then, it wasn’t a slam dunk for the Tigers. Hodge said that he seriously considered the Wildcats due to his familiarity with their newly-hired coaches — head coach Jerome Tang, who grew up on St. Croix and had worked with the U.S. Virgin Islands National Team; and St. Croix native and K-State assistant Jareem Dowling.
“It wasn’t all about who the coach was,” Hodge said. “It was really close, but I decided on Coach Gates because I knew what he wants.”
Hodge wasn’t the only transfer at Missouri this season — three of his Cleveland State teammates (Tre Gomillion, Ben Sternberg and Mabor Majak) also joined the Tigers, as did DeAndre Gholston (Milwaukee), Nick Honor (Clemson), Isiaih Mosley (Missouri State), Ronnie DeGray III (Massachusetts), and Noah Carter (Northern Iowa).
“It was an easy adjustment, knowing that we all want the same goals,” Hodge said. “It was a little hard at first with all the new players, but we all had the same mindset.”
Hodge finished the season as the Tigers’ No. 2 scorer (14.8 per game) and No. 3 rebounder (3.8 per game). He also led the team in 3-pointers (95) and blocked shots (17), and his 2.68 steals per game was third-best in the nation.
That group helped Missouri post its most wins in 11 years, make its 29th NCAA Tournament appearance and have its highest seeding since 2012.
“We know what we’re capable of,” Hodge said. “We don’t want to go home; we won’t go down without a fight. But we’re not looking two games ahead or even one game ahead. We’re looking at the ‘right now’ moment. We’re just focused on Utah State, and not worrying about anything after that. We’re going to deal with them first.”