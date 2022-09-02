Georgio Milligan loves getting a second chance at just about anything, especially when it comes to playing basketball.
That’s the situation both Milligan and the U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national team face when they open play today at the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 tournament in Brazil.
The 57th-ranked U.S. Virgin Islands — playing in Group B — opens group play today against seventh-ranked Argentina at 1:40 p.m. today at the Geraldao Arena in Recife, Brazil. That will be followed by games against the 20th-ranked Dominican Republic on Sunday and 19th-ranked Puerto Rico on Tuesday.
The top two finishers in each of the three groups, along with the best two third-place finishers, advance to the quarterfinals, which begin Sept. 8. The semifinals are Sept. 10, with the finals and third-place game Sept. 11.
“This is going to be one of our better teams, probably since the last time we qualified for,” the AmeriCup tournament in 2017, Milligan said. That USVI team wound up finishing fourth behind the United States, Argentina and Mexico.
“As long as we play our game, we’re extremely confident,” he added. “As you know, normally sometimes we might be short on big men or short in the backcourt. But we’ll be as loaded as we will be.”
Milligan — who missed out playing in the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 Qualifiers due to a knee injury — got his second chance thanks to Cuba’s national team.
The USVI finished 1-5 in group play in the Qualifiers, but Cuba’s refusal to play in the final two rounds of group play in San Juan due to the COVID-19 pandemic led FIBA officials to remove the team from the tournament.
With the top three teams from each group advancing to the AmeriCup’s main draw, that put the U.S. Virgin Islands in the field for the tournament, which runs through Sept. 11.
That preparation has come from the U.S. Virgin Islands’ new head coach, Edniesha Curry, an assistant coach with the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and a former WNBA and international player.
The 43-year-old Curry is the first woman to be a head coach of a men’s national team in the AmeriCup tournament, and one of just a handful worldwide to coach a national team.
And she’s come into the AmeriCup preparing just like an NBA coaching staff would, with scouting reports and game tape for the players to study before they set foot on a court for their first practice earlier this week.
“From what I know and what she’s already prepared for us, from scouting to our plays, is very structured and very detailed, so that we’re ready,” said USVI center Rakeem Christmas, who spent two years with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers before playing internationally.
“I feel really good about this. Just her energy and motivation for us, and having us ready for these games is very, very important. I’m looking forward to it.”
However, the USVI National Team is going to be short two of its key players for the AmeriCup tournament.
Point guard Walter Hodge, the team’s most experienced international player with 45 FIBA game appearances since 2009, will miss the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. And 6-foot-9 center LaRon Smith, who has 30 FIBA appearances for the USVI since 2014, won’t be in uniform due to travel issues.
But the new coach’s approach to the AmeriCup tournament — as well as how the team performed in its last three Qualifiers games, with close losses to Canada twice and in overtime against the Dominican Republic — has the USVI’s players feeling confident about their second chance.
“She’s just asking for us to be the best we can be, just because we don’t get that much practice time,” said Milligan, who has 27 FIBA appearances with the USVI National Team since 2015.
“This is the best prepared we’ve been. We’re not overly confident, but we’re pretty confident that this is one of the best shots we’re going to give the U.S. Virgin Islands.”